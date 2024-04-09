https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/high-firepower-and-pin-point-accuracy-iskander-m-missiles-play-crucial-role-in-ukraine-conflict-1117833386.html

High Firepower and Pin-Point Accuracy: Iskander-M Missiles Play Crucial Role in Ukraine Conflict

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a warehouse storing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and a drone assembly line in Zaporozhye using Iskander missile strikes. What is the Iskander and how is it exploited in the zone of special military operation?

A Ukrainian drone warehouse and workshop for their production was struck on April 8 in response to the Kiev regime's repeated UAV attacks on Russian oil and gas facilities, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.The ministry specified that the Russian Armed Forces used the Iskander-M system for the strike with video footage showing that the missile hit the Ukrainian production facilities while nearby buildings remained intact.The Iskander-M is a road-mobile short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) with a minimum range of 50 km and a maximum range of up to 500 km. When equipped with an optical homing head the system boasts a circular error probability (CEP) of just 5–7 meters.The nuclear-capable missile system was designed back in the Soviet era to destroy high-value targets well behind enemy lines, at the same time not violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), which banned nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. The first Iskanders were adopted into service long after the collapse of the USSR in the mid-2000s.The Iskander-M can be armed with both winged and ballistic projectiles. Cruise missiles, fired by the system, fly at ultra-low altitudes to delay detection. When it comes to the system's ballistic missiles, they have some peculiar features, according to Litovkin."In addition, the missile can be provided with an image of the target. That is, an image of the target is uploaded into its on-board digital system. That is, primarily, a photograph of the target is uploaded and the missile will fly exactly to this very target. Although there may be any other objects to the right and left, it will adhere to the given target."The Iskander-M is armed with two missiles to ensure high firepower of an attack. The system's launcher can fire either two ballistic missiles or two cruise missiles, depending on the mission assigned to the crew, according to the expert.Another advantage of the Iskander-M system is that its crew consists of only three people who can launch and aim them at a given target, and maintain them and recharge the installation, according to the military expert.Litovkin emphasized that 18 brigades armed with the Iskander-M operational-tactical systems have been deployed along Russia's entire border.According to the military expert, Iskander missile systems have played a crucial role since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.When asked whether the Iskander-M requires upgrading, the military analyst responded: "There is no point in modifying this system: it does its job very well."

