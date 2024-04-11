International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/us-sees-getting-people-to-mars-as-horizon-goal-then-beyond---nasa-1117874749.html
US Sees Getting People to Mars As Horizon Goal, ‘Then Beyond’ - NASA
US Sees Getting People to Mars As Horizon Goal, ‘Then Beyond’ - NASA
Sputnik International
Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Cathy Koerner said on Thursday that sending people to the "Moon, Mars, and beyond" is the roadmap for NASA to venture beyond Earth.
2024-04-11T17:01+0000
2024-04-11T17:01+0000
beyond politics
mars
earth
south pole
nasa
orion
space exploration
space mission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117874582_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_b372435dca83a2fa59715a1ebec34cd7.jpg
“Ultimately, what we are trying to do is create a blueprint for exploration beyond Earth,” Koerner shared. “So, first to the Moon, and then to Mars, and then beyond.” NASA officials explained that it delayed both its planned Artemis II mission to fly around the Moon and back and subsequent Artemis III manned landing at the lunar South Pole to give time to deal with unanticipated problems. These involved the development of new spacesuits, unanticipated detachment of material from the reentry heat shield on the unmanned Artemis I mission last year, and failures with the Orion spacecraft life support system and new abort ejection mechanism for its astronauts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/nasa-shutting-down-2-billion-space-refueling-project-1117095028.html
mars
earth
south pole
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117874582_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_906a5aaacd09f18cf76428b61d2120b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa programs, nasa moon programs, nasa mars explotarion, nasa launches, nasa plans, nasa fails, nasa space exploration, where is nasa going
nasa programs, nasa moon programs, nasa mars explotarion, nasa launches, nasa plans, nasa fails, nasa space exploration, where is nasa going

US Sees Getting People to Mars As Horizon Goal, ‘Then Beyond’ - NASA

17:01 GMT 11.04.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankCrew members NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin walk after the space suits check shortly before the launch to the International Space Station
Crew members NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin walk after the space suits check shortly before the launch to the International Space Station - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) - Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Cathy Koerner said on Thursday that sending people to the "Moon, Mars, and beyond" is the roadmap for NASA to venture beyond Earth.
Ultimately, what we are trying to do is create a blueprint for exploration beyond Earth,” Koerner shared. “So, first to the Moon, and then to Mars, and then beyond.”

In January, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that the space agency has delayed the first US manned mission to the Moon in more than half a century until September 2026 "to work through the challenges" of developing and integrating the spacecraft systems in the Artemis program.

Spacecraft Bus for Satellite Servicing Mission Arrives at NASA Goddard - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2024
Americas
NASA Shutting Down $2 Billion Space Refueling Project
3 March, 04:00 GMT
NASA officials explained that it delayed both its planned Artemis II mission to fly around the Moon and back and subsequent Artemis III manned landing at the lunar South Pole to give time to deal with unanticipated problems.
These involved the development of new spacesuits, unanticipated detachment of material from the reentry heat shield on the unmanned Artemis I mission last year, and failures with the Orion spacecraft life support system and new abort ejection mechanism for its astronauts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала