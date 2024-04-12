https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/biden-used-democratic-campaign-funds-to-pay-special-counsel-probe-legal-bills---reports-1117892728.html
Biden Used Democratic Campaign Funds to Pay Special Counsel Probe Legal Bills - Reports
US President Joe Biden used campaign funds channeled through the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to pay legal bills associated with a special counsel probe into his mishandling of classified materials, Axios reported on Friday.
The DNC paid more than $1.5 million in legal fees for Biden during the special counsel probe, the report said, citing campaign finance records and two people familiar with the matter. Democrats have criticized former US President and presumptive 2024 Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump for likewise using campaign donations to pay legal expenses. However, there is "no comparison" between Biden and Trump using political funds to pay legal bills, DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd reportedly said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden used campaign funds channeled through the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to pay legal bills associated with a special counsel probe into his mishandling of classified materials, Axios reported on Friday.
The DNC paid more than $1.5 million
in legal fees for Biden during the special counsel probe, the report said
, citing campaign finance records and two people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this year, Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report on his investigation, which found that Biden willfully mishandled classified materials. However, Hur declined to bring criminal charges against Biden, claiming that a jury would likely have found Biden a "well-meaning" old man with a poor memory.
Democrats have criticized former US President
and presumptive 2024 Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump for likewise using campaign donations to pay legal expenses.
However, there is "no comparison" between Biden and Trump using political funds to pay legal bills, DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd reportedly said.