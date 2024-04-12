https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/biden-used-democratic-campaign-funds-to-pay-special-counsel-probe-legal-bills---reports-1117892728.html

Biden Used Democratic Campaign Funds to Pay Special Counsel Probe Legal Bills - Reports

US President Joe Biden used campaign funds channeled through the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to pay legal bills associated with a special counsel probe into his mishandling of classified materials, Axios reported on Friday.

The DNC paid more than $1.5 million in legal fees for Biden during the special counsel probe, the report said, citing campaign finance records and two people familiar with the matter. Democrats have criticized former US President and presumptive 2024 Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump for likewise using campaign donations to pay legal expenses. However, there is "no comparison" between Biden and Trump using political funds to pay legal bills, DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd reportedly said.

