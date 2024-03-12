https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/special-counsel-hur-stands-by-judgment-of-bidens-poor-mental-state-1117283392.html

Special Counsel Hur Stands by Judgment of Biden's Poor Mental State

Special Counsel Robert Hur said in a testimony on Tuesday that he stands by his initial assessment about the poor state of President Joe Biden’s memory and calls his description "necessary and fair."

In February, Hur released a report on his year-long investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified documents. Hur concluded that it was not worth initiating a criminal case against the US president because in court before the jury he may appear as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with poor memory." The report also said that during communication with the special prosecutor's team, Biden demonstrated problems with his memory, could not accurately place the beginning and end of his term as US vice president or name the date when his son Beau died. Following the release of the report, Biden delivered a speech arguing that his memory is "fine," but subsequently mixed up Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi for being president of Mexico.

