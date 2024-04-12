https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/zaporozhye-npps-4th-power-unit-to-switch-to-cold-shutdown--official-1117891865.html

Zaporozhye NPP’s 4th Power Unit to Switch to Cold Shutdown – Official

The press office for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) reported that the facility is preparing to switch its 4th power unit into cold shutdown.

"Since the heating season in the city of Energodar has come to a close, the management of the Zaporozhye NPP decided to turn the 4th reactor unit into a ‘cold shutdown’. In this state, the reactor plant does not produce any thermal energy," the statement read.Under the order of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye NPP, the plant’s specialists started reactor shutdown cooling. The process follows all the necessary rules and regulations. Work is carried out in normal mode, the statement also said.Currently, the plant’s 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th units are all under cold shutdown. Unit 3 is in “repair stop”, and unit 4 is in “hot shutdown” to produce steam.

