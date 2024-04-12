https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/zaporozhye-npps-4th-power-unit-to-switch-to-cold-shutdown--official-1117891865.html
Zaporozhye NPP’s 4th Power Unit to Switch to Cold Shutdown – Official
The press office for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) reported that the facility is preparing to switch its 4th power unit into cold shutdown.
"Since the heating season in the city of Energodar has come to a close, the management of the Zaporozhye NPP decided to turn the 4th reactor unit into a ‘cold shutdown’. In this state, the reactor plant does not produce any thermal energy," the statement read.Under the order of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye NPP, the plant’s specialists started reactor shutdown cooling. The process follows all the necessary rules and regulations. Work is carried out in normal mode, the statement also said.Currently, the plant’s 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th units are all under cold shutdown. Unit 3 is in “repair stop”, and unit 4 is in “hot shutdown” to produce steam.
Zaporozhye NPP’s 4th Power Unit to Switch to Cold Shutdown – Official
14:43 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 12.04.2024)
"Since the heating season in the city of Energodar has come to a close, the management of the Zaporozhye NPP decided to turn the 4th reactor unit into a ‘cold shutdown’. In this state, the reactor plant does not produce any thermal energy
," the statement read.
Under the order of the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye NPP,
the plant’s specialists started reactor shutdown cooling. The process follows all the necessary rules and regulations. Work is carried out in normal mode, the statement also said.
Currently, the plant’s 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th units are all under cold shutdown. Unit 3 is in “repair stop”, and unit 4 is in “hot shutdown” to produce steam.
The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international fears of a possible nuclear accident. IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporozhye NPP since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the facility.