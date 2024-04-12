International
Putin Says No Issue Can Be Solved Without Space Technology Today
There are no issues that can be solved today without using space technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Today, without space, it is impossible to solve any effective tasks on earth at all. These are increased defense capabilities, modern new materials, medicines, logistics, and movement... Therefore, this is an important topic. We are paying and will continue to pay the necessary attention," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and first Belarusian female cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya.Belarus Ready to Take Part in Creation of Russian Space StationAt today's meeting President Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus is ready to join Russia's efforts in creating a space station of its own.
15:40 GMT 12.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no issues that can be solved today without using space technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Today, without space, it is impossible to solve any effective tasks on earth at all. These are increased defense capabilities, modern new materials, medicines, logistics, and movement... Therefore, this is an important topic. We are paying and will continue to pay the necessary attention," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and first Belarusian female cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya.

Cosmonautics Day is celebrated in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics on April 12 to commemorate the first manned space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961.

Belarus Ready to Take Part in Creation of Russian Space Station

At today's meeting President Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus is ready to join Russia's efforts in creating a space station of its own.
"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] briefly mentioned that there will be a domestic space station … this is the main thing. We are willing to contribute as much as we can to build this space station and work together," he said.
