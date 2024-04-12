https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/putin-says-no-issue-can-be-solved-without-space-technology-today-1117893598.html

Putin Says No Issue Can Be Solved Without Space Technology Today

There are no issues that can be solved today without using space technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Today, without space, it is impossible to solve any effective tasks on earth at all. These are increased defense capabilities, modern new materials, medicines, logistics, and movement... Therefore, this is an important topic. We are paying and will continue to pay the necessary attention," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and first Belarusian female cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya.Belarus Ready to Take Part in Creation of Russian Space StationAt today's meeting President Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus is ready to join Russia's efforts in creating a space station of its own.

