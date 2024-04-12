International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/russia-test-launches-ibm-of-mobile-ground-based-complex-1117896829.html
Russia Successfully Test Launches ICBM of Mobile Ground-Based Complex
Russia Successfully Test Launches ICBM of Mobile Ground-Based Complex
Sputnik International
Russia carried out a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (IBM) of a mobile ground-based missile complex from the Kapustin Yar test site, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-04-12T17:04+0000
2024-04-12T17:26+0000
military
russia
ibm
russian defense ministry
kapustin yar
intercontinental ballistic missile (icbm)
icbm test
icbm
russian icbms
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117896668_0:0:2098:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_705d68f6409bccfcbe4068dd2e375b02.jpg
"On April 12, 2024, a successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground-based missile complex was carried out from the 4th State Central Interspecific site Kapustin Yar in the Astrakhan region by the combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces," the ministry said. The launch was carried out as part of state tests of promising missile systems, as well as confirmation of the stability of missiles in service, the ministry said, adding that all test launch tasks have been fully completed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/moscow-notified-us-about-test-launch-of-icbm-from-kapustin-yar-firing-range-diplomat-1109375750.html
russia
kapustin yar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117896668_0:0:1574:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_1c812eb651e808cf1e42e2e9cbd96af1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kapustin yar, ibm test, successful ibm test, new russian missile
russia, kapustin yar, ibm test, successful ibm test, new russian missile

Russia Successfully Test Launches ICBM of Mobile Ground-Based Complex

17:04 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 17:26 GMT 12.04.2024)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile test at the Kapustin Yar test site
Missile test at the Kapustin Yar test site - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of a mobile ground-based missile complex from the Kapustin Yar test site, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On April 12, 2024, a successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground-based missile complex was carried out from the 4th State Central Interspecific site Kapustin Yar in the Astrakhan region by the combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces," the ministry said.
Iskander missile launch, Kapustin Yar, Russia, August 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
Military
Moscow Notified US About Test-Launch of ICBM From Kapustin Yar Firing Range
12 April 2023, 07:03 GMT
The launch was carried out as part of state tests of promising missile systems, as well as confirmation of the stability of missiles in service, the ministry said, adding that all test launch tasks have been fully completed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала