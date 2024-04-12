https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/russia-test-launches-ibm-of-mobile-ground-based-complex-1117896829.html

Russia Successfully Test Launches ICBM of Mobile Ground-Based Complex

Russia carried out a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (IBM) of a mobile ground-based missile complex from the Kapustin Yar test site, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On April 12, 2024, a successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground-based missile complex was carried out from the 4th State Central Interspecific site Kapustin Yar in the Astrakhan region by the combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces," the ministry said. The launch was carried out as part of state tests of promising missile systems, as well as confirmation of the stability of missiles in service, the ministry said, adding that all test launch tasks have been fully completed.

