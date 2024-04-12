https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/scott-ritter-there-will-be-no-great-counteroffensive-as-ukraine-teeters-on-brink-of-collapse-1117887907.html
Scott Ritter: There Will Be No 'Great Counteroffensive,' as Ukraine Teeters on Brink of Collapse
There will be no “great Ukrainian counteroffensive,” as Russia has entirely “changed the game” on the battlefield, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
There will be no "great Ukrainian counteroffensive," as Russia has entirely "changed the game" on the battlefield, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik.The promises that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky dangles before his Western patrons in an effort to wangle more aid from them are just empty promises, the retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer said. He likened the two opposing sides in NATO's ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine to two "Jenga blocks."Accordingly, Zelensky is appealing to Europe and the United States, begging for more "Jenga blocks": air defense, tanks, artillery, artillery shells, "because his structure is on the verge of collapsing," Ritter noted. Russia, on the other hand, is building walls of protection around its "Jenga blocks," the analyst underscored.He added that the Ukrainian "Jenga block" structure is "about to collapse, and that is going to happen sooner rather than later."Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told the German tabloid Bild on Tuesday that Kiev had already come up with a plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, but needs more advanced Western weapons. The much-heralded 2023 offensive started with a delay on June 4 and ended in November 2023 without achieving any of its stated goals, such as reaching the Azov Sea in order to cut "the land bridge" between Crimea and "mainland" Russia. Zelensky's previous failed counteroffensive plan resulted in the deaths and serious injuries of over 166,000 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the loss of 789 tanks, 2,400 other armored vehicles, and 132 aircraft.Russia, on the other hand, proved decisively that its military equipment, tactics, and military-industrial base are no worse than NATO's, destroying hundreds of modern Western military vehicles, tanks, and artillery systems.A high-ranking source in the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that any new Ukrainian counteroffensive would end in complete disaster for Kiev, with the ultimate defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to plead for more military handouts from the West, he told German newspaper Bild on Tuesday that he needs advanced weapons for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces.
There will be no “great Ukrainian counteroffensive,” as Russia has entirely “changed the game” on the battlefield, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
The promises that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky dangles before his Western patrons
in an effort to wangle more aid from them are just empty promises, the retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer said. He likened the two opposing sides in NATO’s ongoing proxy war
against Russia in Ukraine to two "Jenga blocks."
“What is going on between Russia and Ukraine today is that Russia is making Ukraine lose ‘Jenga blocks’ at a rate far greater than NATO can replace them. Ukraine’s Jenga block structure is becoming weak, and may collapse at any moment,” he said.
Accordingly, Zelensky is appealing to Europe and the United States, begging for more "Jenga blocks": air defense, tanks, artillery, artillery shells, "because his structure is on the verge of collapsing," Ritter noted. Russia, on the other hand, is building walls of protection around its "Jenga blocks," the analyst underscored.
“Russia is very strong, sturdy, and is in no danger of collapsing. Ukraine is teetering on the brink of collapse. Not just militarily, but also economically, politically. Russia has taken apart the Kiev regime’s energy infrastructure, which spells an imminent collapse of the defense industries,” the expert said.
The Russian Armed Forces have been conducting massive precision strikes using long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, on fuel and energy infrastructure in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that the strikes were in response to attempts by the Kiev regime to damage Russian oil and gas industry and energy facilities.
"Politically speaking, the world is tired of the Ukrainian conflict, tired of a nation that begs for more and more, but cannot produce any positive outcomes on the battlefield," Scott Ritter emphasized.
He added that the Ukrainian "Jenga block" structure is "about to collapse, and that is going to happen sooner rather than later."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told the German tabloid Bild on Tuesday that Kiev had already come up with a plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, but needs more advanced Western weapons.
The much-heralded 2023 offensive started with a delay on June 4 and ended in November 2023
without achieving any of its stated goals, such as reaching the Azov Sea in order to cut “the land bridge” between Crimea and “mainland” Russia. Zelensky's previous failed counteroffensive plan resulted in the deaths and serious injuries of over 166,000 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the loss of 789 tanks, 2,400 other armored vehicles, and 132 aircraft.
Russia, on the other hand, proved decisively that its military equipment, tactics, and military-industrial base are no worse than NATO’s, destroying hundreds of modern Western military vehicles, tanks, and artillery systems.
A high-ranking source in the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that any new Ukrainian counteroffensive would end in complete disaster for Kiev, with the ultimate defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.