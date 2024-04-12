https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/scott-ritter-there-will-be-no-great-counteroffensive-as-ukraine-teeters-on-brink-of-collapse-1117887907.html

Scott Ritter: There Will Be No 'Great Counteroffensive,' as Ukraine Teeters on Brink of Collapse

Scott Ritter: There Will Be No 'Great Counteroffensive,' as Ukraine Teeters on Brink of Collapse

Sputnik International

There will be no “great Ukrainian counteroffensive,” as Russia has entirely “changed the game” on the battlefield, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

2024-04-12T13:30+0000

2024-04-12T13:30+0000

2024-04-12T13:30+0000

analysis

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russia

proxy war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117885863_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5c411a07902e92cbd0381cf4e56b8c6b.jpg

There will be no “great Ukrainian counteroffensive,” as Russia has entirely “changed the game” on the battlefield, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik.The promises that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky dangles before his Western patrons in an effort to wangle more aid from them are just empty promises, the retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer said. He likened the two opposing sides in NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine to two "Jenga blocks."Accordingly, Zelensky is appealing to Europe and the United States, begging for more "Jenga blocks": air defense, tanks, artillery, artillery shells, "because his structure is on the verge of collapsing," Ritter noted. Russia, on the other hand, is building walls of protection around its "Jenga blocks," the analyst underscored.He added that the Ukrainian "Jenga block" structure is "about to collapse, and that is going to happen sooner rather than later."Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told the German tabloid Bild on Tuesday that Kiev had already come up with a plan for a new counteroffensive against Russian forces, but needs more advanced Western weapons. The much-heralded 2023 offensive started with a delay on June 4 and ended in November 2023 without achieving any of its stated goals, such as reaching the Azov Sea in order to cut “the land bridge” between Crimea and “mainland” Russia. Zelensky's previous failed counteroffensive plan resulted in the deaths and serious injuries of over 166,000 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the loss of 789 tanks, 2,400 other armored vehicles, and 132 aircraft.Russia, on the other hand, proved decisively that its military equipment, tactics, and military-industrial base are no worse than NATO’s, destroying hundreds of modern Western military vehicles, tanks, and artillery systems.A high-ranking source in the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that any new Ukrainian counteroffensive would end in complete disaster for Kiev, with the ultimate defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russian-armed-forces-launch-massive-strike-on-ukraines-fuel-and-energy-facilities---mod-1117865865.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/zelenskys-new-counteroffensive-will-spell-disaster-for-ukraine---russian-mod-senior-source-1117875614.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter: There Will Be No 'Great Counteroffensive,' as Ukraine Teeters on Brink of Collapse Sputnik International Scott Ritter: There Will Be No 'Great Counteroffensive,' as Ukraine Teeters on Brink of Collapse 2024-04-12T13:30+0000 true PT3M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russian special military operation, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukraine's failed counteroffensive, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine,