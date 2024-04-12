International
Ukrainian Defector's Car Explodes in Moscow, Owner Sustains Minor Injuries - Assistant
Ukrainian Defector's Car Explodes in Moscow, Owner Sustains Minor Injuries - Assistant
A car belonging to Vasily Prozorov, former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), has exploded in Moscow while he was inside the vehicle, Prozorov's assistant told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, a source in the city's emergency services told Sputnik that an unidentified explosive device had gone off on Friday under a Toyota Land Cruiser in northern Moscow, injuring the owner. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident, the source added. "Don't worry. He is alive and fine. He will continue his work. No matter how hard they tried [to kill him], they failed," the assistant said, when asked about the circumstances of the incident. The assistant confirmed that Prozorov was admitted to a medical facility and was receiving treatment. In 2018, Prozorov moved to Russia and has since participated in investigating crimes believed to have been committed by the Ukrainian government. He has recently been working on a documentary about the events of May 2, 2014, in Odessa.
18:27 GMT 12.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car belonging to Vasily Prozorov, former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), has exploded in Moscow while he was inside the vehicle, Prozorov's assistant told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier in the day, a source in the city's emergency services told Sputnik that an unidentified explosive device had gone off on Friday under a Toyota Land Cruiser in northern Moscow, injuring the owner. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident, the source added.
"Don't worry. He is alive and fine. He will continue his work. No matter how hard they tried [to kill him], they failed," the assistant said, when asked about the circumstances of the incident.
The assistant confirmed that Prozorov was admitted to a medical facility and was receiving treatment.
"He has been injured, but fortunately not severely, so he is now conscious and able to communicate," the assistant said, adding that Prozorov was waiting for investigators to be questioned in connection with the incident.
Prior to fleeing to Russia, Prozorov worked in the SBU department for the Zaporozhye Region. After the 2014 coup in Ukraine, he moved to Kiev to serve in the so-called Anti-Terrorism Center of the SBU and has been commandeered to the so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone in Donbass several times.

In 2018, Prozorov moved to Russia and has since participated in investigating crimes believed to have been committed by the Ukrainian government. He has recently been working on a documentary about the events of May 2, 2014, in Odessa.
