Ukrainian Defector's Car Explodes in Moscow, Owner Sustains Minor Injuries - Assistant

Ukrainian Defector's Car Explodes in Moscow, Owner Sustains Minor Injuries - Assistant

A car belonging to Vasily Prozorov, former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), has exploded in Moscow while he was inside the vehicle, Prozorov's assistant told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the city's emergency services told Sputnik that an unidentified explosive device had gone off on Friday under a Toyota Land Cruiser in northern Moscow, injuring the owner. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident, the source added. "Don't worry. He is alive and fine. He will continue his work. No matter how hard they tried [to kill him], they failed," the assistant said, when asked about the circumstances of the incident. The assistant confirmed that Prozorov was admitted to a medical facility and was receiving treatment. In 2018, Prozorov moved to Russia and has since participated in investigating crimes believed to have been committed by the Ukrainian government. He has recently been working on a documentary about the events of May 2, 2014, in Odessa.

