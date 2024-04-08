https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/pen-mightier-than-sword-warrior-poetess-tells-truth-about-donbass-war-1117765882.html

Pen Mightier Than Sword: Warrior Poetess Tells Truth About Donbass War

Anna Dolgareva, a warrior poetess, is singing her comrades-in-arms, her land and common Donbass people, who have been suffering from the ten-year long war started by the Kiev regime in 2014.

Anna Dolgareva, a poetess and war correspondent, has participated in hostilities in eastern Ukraine since 2015. She was born in Kharkov in 1988, and if it weren't for the Kiev regime unleashing a war on Donbass, she would probably have married her fiancé and lived happily ever after. But the war began, and her beau was killed. So she decided to go to war to avenge his death and fight for Donbass' liberty.She recalls that she witnessed her former Ukrainian friends undergo a bizarre transformation: they stopped regarding the people of Donbass as human beings. Instead, they considered them soulless "units" that one should not be sorry to sacrifice for the sake of Ukraine's "great future.""I tried to explain to them that these are humans living on their own land, and they are not guilty of anything, except for the fact that they had made a different choice," the war correspondent says, referring to the Donbass people's unwillingness to accept the February 2014 coup d'état in Ukraine.Aid VolunteerWhen the special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine began in 2022, Anna doubled down on her journalistic activities on the frontline. In addition to chronicling military events, she also delivers aid to Russian fighters.She also saves homeless and injured animals in the combat zone. It all started in Mariupol, when she found a cat in abandoned Ukrainian positions together with volunteers from Donetsk's "Koshkin Dom" ("Cat's House") animal shelter.Female SoldiersWhile travelling along the frontline, Anna saw a lot of Russian female soldiers – assault troops, snipers, and drone operators – who were doing their job professionally and with vigor. Many of them are in no way inferior to men, according to her."I know a girl from the Espanola Brigade. The most effective drone operator there is a girl, call sign 'Groza' [lit. 'Storm']," Sputnik's interlocutor says.PoetessAnna also finds time to write poems and prose about her beautiful land, hardships of war, comrades-in-arms, faith, and hope. Last November she wrote a poem titled "They Call Me the Valkyrie of Special Operations." In Norse mythology, a Valkyrie is a divine maiden who guides the souls of the dead warriors."When you are younger, your emotions are brighter and it is easier for you to write. Well, that's how I experienced this, at least. The older I get, the more reserved I am and the more 'restrained' the flow of poetry becomes."One of her poems from a collection called "Military Stanzas" says:"The lingering cry of a crane is heard over the swamp.I am listening, having gotten rid of unnecessary rhymes.Sleep, torn and bloody land,Shuddering from explosions, disrupting the heart's rhythm."One Should Listen to Both SidesWhen asked what she would say to Western readers, Anna responds:

