https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/us-made-force-posture-changes-amid-threat-of-iranian-retaliation-against-israel--kirby-1117893269.html
US Shifts Middle East Force Posture Amid Threat of Iranian Retaliation Against Israel
US Shifts Middle East Force Posture Amid Threat of Iranian Retaliation Against Israel
Sputnik International
The United States has changed its force posture in the Middle East in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation strike against Israel, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.
2024-04-12T14:59+0000
2024-04-12T14:59+0000
2024-04-12T15:14+0000
world
us
john kirby
israel
iran
middle east
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101658/59/1016585987_0:0:4290:2413_1920x0_80_0_0_83c1648aa718f232fbda1dec39aa56cf.jpg
"There have been force posture changes. I certainly can't deny that we've taken a look at that and made some adjustments," Kirby said during a press briefing.Meanwhile, the White House declined to comment on the extent of US assistance to Israel in the event of an Iranian attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/us-expects-major-iranian-attack-against-israel-as-soon-as-friday---reports-1117888635.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101658/59/1016585987_199:0:4290:3068_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca288874bdeb1989c365fcd91abcc89.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east
iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east
US Shifts Middle East Force Posture Amid Threat of Iranian Retaliation Against Israel
14:59 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 15:14 GMT 12.04.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has changed its force posture in the Middle East in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation strike against Israel, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.
"There have been force posture changes. I certainly can't deny that we've taken a look at that and made some adjustments," Kirby said during a press briefing.
Meanwhile, the White House
declined to comment on the extent of US assistance to Israel in the event of an Iranian attack
.
"I'm not going to get into speaking about the details of our commitment to help Israel defend itself," he added.
Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1. The attack destroyed the building, killing seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among them General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy Mohammad Hadi Hajizadeh. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.