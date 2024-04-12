https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/us-made-force-posture-changes-amid-threat-of-iranian-retaliation-against-israel--kirby-1117893269.html

US Shifts Middle East Force Posture Amid Threat of Iranian Retaliation Against Israel

The United States has changed its force posture in the Middle East in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation strike against Israel, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.

"There have been force posture changes. I certainly can't deny that we've taken a look at that and made some adjustments," Kirby said during a press briefing.Meanwhile, the White House declined to comment on the extent of US assistance to Israel in the event of an Iranian attack.

