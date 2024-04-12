International
US Shifts Middle East Force Posture Amid Threat of Iranian Retaliation Against Israel
The United States has changed its force posture in the Middle East in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation strike against Israel, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.
"There have been force posture changes. I certainly can't deny that we've taken a look at that and made some adjustments," Kirby said during a press briefing.Meanwhile, the White House declined to comment on the extent of US assistance to Israel in the event of an Iranian attack.
14:59 GMT 12.04.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has changed its force posture in the Middle East in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation strike against Israel, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Friday.
"There have been force posture changes. I certainly can't deny that we've taken a look at that and made some adjustments," Kirby said during a press briefing.
Meanwhile, the White House declined to comment on the extent of US assistance to Israel in the event of an Iranian attack.
"I'm not going to get into speaking about the details of our commitment to help Israel defend itself," he added.
Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1. The attack destroyed the building, killing seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among them General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy Mohammad Hadi Hajizadeh. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.

