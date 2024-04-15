https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/russian-troops-take-aim-at-french-mercenaries-in-slavyansk-1117941674.html

Russian Troops Take Aim at French Mercenaries in Slavyansk

Russian Troops Take Aim at French Mercenaries in Slavyansk

Sputnik International

Fighters operating underground and based in Slavyansk, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic, have revealed a number of Russia’s tactical victories in the region. The clandestine group has disclosed information on Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, military equipment, and enemy troops in the vicinity.

2024-04-15T13:25+0000

2024-04-15T13:25+0000

2024-04-15T13:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

slavyansk

russia

russian armed forces

russian ministry of defense

ministry of defense (mod)

french troops

mercenaries

donetsk people's republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117941791_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_fb9d35a0340dc6adaf6c6c68bb396729.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces have hit the deployment point of French mercenaries in Ukraine-controlled Slavyansk, Sergei Lebedev, the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, told RIA Novosti, citing his colleagues.On Monday, Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the “We Are Together With Russia” movement, announced that Ukraine's military had received a new shipment of French CAESAR howitzers for the purpose of shelling the Zaporozhye region.Lebedev later clarified that the Russian strike targeted Ukrainian troops stationed at a children's music school. Several French mercs were wounded, and were likely transported to Pavlograd by ambulance.Despite enormous evidence indicating that French 'guns for hire' are indeed fighting in Ukraine, the French Foreign Ministry has tried to deny it, blasting the reports of dozens of French citizens killed in Kharkov as “a gross manipulation by the Russians.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/which-western-countries-are-mired-in-ukraine-proxy-conflict-1117737653.html

ukraine

slavyansk

russia

donetsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict