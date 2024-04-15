https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/russian-troops-take-aim-at-french-mercenaries-in-slavyansk-1117941674.html
Russian Troops Take Aim at French Mercenaries in Slavyansk
Fighters operating underground and based in Slavyansk, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic, have revealed a number of Russia’s tactical victories in the region. The clandestine group has disclosed information on Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian energy facilities, military equipment, and enemy troops in the vicinity.
The Russian Armed Forces have hit the deployment point of French mercenaries in Ukraine-controlled Slavyansk, Sergei Lebedev, the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, told RIA Novosti, citing his colleagues.On Monday, Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the “We Are Together With Russia” movement, announced that Ukraine's military had received a new shipment of French CAESAR howitzers for the purpose of shelling the Zaporozhye region.Lebedev later clarified that the Russian strike targeted Ukrainian troops stationed at a children's music school. Several French mercs were wounded, and were likely transported to Pavlograd by ambulance.Despite enormous evidence indicating that French 'guns for hire' are indeed fighting in Ukraine, the French Foreign Ministry has tried to deny it, blasting the reports of dozens of French citizens killed in Kharkov as “a gross manipulation by the Russians.”
The Russian Armed Forces have hit the deployment point of French mercenaries
in Ukraine-controlled Slavyansk, Sergei Lebedev, the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, told RIA Novosti, citing his colleagues.
“According to reports from our fellow soldiers, the strike hit an ‘outpost’ harboring Ukrainian gunners and, most likely, French [nationals] who brought the CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to help the supporters of WW2-era Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera,” he pointed out.
On Monday, Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the “We Are Together With Russia” movement, announced that Ukraine's military had received a new shipment of French CAESAR howitzers for the purpose of shelling the Zaporozhye region.
Lebedev later clarified that the Russian strike targeted Ukrainian troops stationed at a children's music school. Several French mercs
were wounded, and were likely transported to Pavlograd by ambulance.
In mid-January, Russian troops destroyed a temporary deployment area for foreign mercenaries in Kharkov, most of whom were French. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), Russian troops managed to eliminate more than 60 fighters.
Despite enormous evidence indicating that French 'guns for hire' are indeed fighting in Ukraine, the French Foreign Ministry has tried to deny it
, blasting the reports of dozens of French citizens killed in Kharkov as “a gross manipulation by the Russians
.”