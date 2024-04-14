https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/scholz-goes-to-beijing-in-vain-attempt-to-drive-wedge-between-russia--china---lawmaker--1117928862.html

Scholz Goes to Beijing in Vain Attempt to 'Drive Wedge' Between Russia & China - Lawmaker

Scholz Goes to Beijing in Vain Attempt to 'Drive Wedge' Between Russia & China - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attempt to use his visit to China to try and drive a wedge between Beijing and Moscow, but he has little chance of achieving success, noted Russian lawmaker Alexey Pushkov.

2024-04-14T15:34+0000

2024-04-14T15:34+0000

2024-04-14T15:34+0000

world

germany

china

olaf scholz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117928545_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79bab821b8f34c4f31d93d1573d209b8.jpg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attempt to use his trip to China to drive a wedge between Beijing and Moscow — but has little chance of achieving success, noted Russian senator Alexey Pushkov.The Russian politician recalled that the US has been pushing the “China threat” narrative, designating Beijing as a strategic challenge. He said that in such a situation, succumbing to pressure from the West would only go against Russia's interests.China has played host to several Western leaders over the past few months, all of them trying to balance their own trade concerns with their stated geopolitical agenda. Olaf Scholz is the latest, arriving on Sunday in China with a bulky delegation of German business representatives in his wake.Olaf Scholz's visit coincides with the arrival of Daniel J. Kritenbrink, the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs to the People's Republic of China.He will be accompanied by Sarah Beran, US President Joe Biden’s top China adviser on the National Security Council. The visit is "part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and to responsibly manage competition,” according to a statement from the US State Department.The flurry of diplomatic outreach heavily doused with belligerent rhetoric comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, sending a strong message to the West that the two countries will not deviate from their strategic partnership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/china-sending-message-that-it-has-russias-back-if-west-escalates-1117838001.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/incompetent-western-leaders-better-think-twice-before-provoking-china-1117859229.html

germany

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

german chancellor visits china, russia china relations, china west relations, global south, new alliances, world politics, us china relationship