https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/iaea-confirms-grossis-visit-to-russia-being-prepared-1117998434.html

IAEA Confirms Grossi’s Visit to Russia Being Prepared

IAEA Confirms Grossi’s Visit to Russia Being Prepared

Sputnik International

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed to RIA Novosti on Thursday that the visit of Director General Rafael Grossi to Russia is being prepared.

2024-04-18T16:57+0000

2024-04-18T16:57+0000

2024-04-18T16:57+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

moscow

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

zaporozhye

zaporozhye npp

zaporozhye region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107966138_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6af983055b300aa035b823e55e8cf222.jpg

"We can confirm that there are plans for a visit by the Director General and we are working on the detailed arrangements," the IAEA said. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow does not rule out that Grossi's visit to Russia could take place at the end of May.IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the plant. The facility is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international fears of a possible nuclear accident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/ukraines-attacks-against-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-in-brief-1117978231.html

russia

moscow

zaporozhye

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine strikes zaporozhye nuclear power plant, drone attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine targets zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant under attack, nuclear threat at zaporozhye nuclear power plant