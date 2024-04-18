https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/iaea-confirms-grossis-visit-to-russia-being-prepared-1117998434.html
IAEA Confirms Grossi's Visit to Russia Being Prepared
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed to RIA Novosti on Thursday that the visit of Director General Rafael Grossi to Russia is being prepared.
"We can confirm that there are plans for a visit by the Director General and we are working on the detailed arrangements," the IAEA said. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow does not rule out that Grossi's visit to Russia could take place at the end of May.IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the plant. The facility is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international fears of a possible nuclear accident.
