https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/iran-may-reconsider-its-nuclear-policy-in-light-of-threat-from-israel---irgc-1117994128.html

Iran May Reconsider Its Nuclear Policy in Light of Threat From Israel - IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran is ready to repel any Israeli attacks on its nuclear facilities, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday. 18.04.2024, Sputnik International

In response to potential threats from the Israel against Iran's nuclear facilities, Brigadier General Ahmad Haqtalab, commander of Iran's Nuclear Centers Protection and Security Corps of the IRGC warned that any aggression against Iran would result in a forceful response, comparing it to the historical True Promise operation.Speaking to Tasnim news agency, the commander asserted that Iran possesses intelligence on potential targets and stands ready to respond with decisive action if Israel attempts to attack its nuclear facilities.He reaffirmed Iran's readiness to defend its nuclear sites. Haqtalab emphasized that Iran has long faced threats, including sabotage and terrorism, from Israel.Haqtalab highlighted Iran's adherence to international protocols governing nuclear facilities' protection while underscoring the nation's preparedness to counter any aggression. Referring to recent attacks on Iranian interests, including the Iran's embassy compound in Syria, Haqtalab credited Iran's defensive measures and advanced facilities for ensuring the safety of its nuclear complexes.The commander asserted that Iran possesses intelligence on potential targets and stands ready to respond with decisive action if Israel attempts to attack its nuclear facilities.

