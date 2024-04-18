https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/russian-forces-destroy-key-command--control-point-belonging-to-ukraines-north-operative-command-1117993795.html

Russian Forces Destroy Key Command & Control Point Belonging to Ukraine's 'North' Operative Command

Russian armed forces destroyed the command post of the operational command Sever (lit. North) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.

"During the day, the following were destroyed: the command post of the operational command Sever of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two launchers with a radar illuminator and guidance system of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, ammunition depot of the operational-tactical grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk, weapon and fuel depots of the 101st territorial defense brigade, as well as inflicted damage to enemy personnel and military equipment in 126 areas," the ministry said.Ukraine has lost up to 590 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed seven counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka vicinity, two counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, one counterattack in the Donetsk area and another one in the Kherson region."Enemy losses amounted to up to 590 military personnel, a tank and seven vehicles [in the Donetsk region]," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has also lost up to 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk area and up to 130 soldiers in the Avdeyevka suburbs, the ministry added.

