Watch Russian Artillery Decimate Ukrainian Positions Around Donetsk

Russia’s Sever-V Brigade, consisting mostly of volunteers, provide reliable fire support for the troops steadily moving through the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk people's republic

russian ministry of defense

russia

donetsk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117810408_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d45eb007bb49c60a23d3a97e65eff403.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Battlegroup Yug’s special Sever-V unit attack Ukrainian positions near the Bogdanovka village in the DPR, ensuring the advancement of Russian assault troops.In this clip, Russian soldiers carried out precise artillery strikes against Ukrainian positions with the infaillable 122mm D-30 howitzer.Earlier on Sunday, the MoD released a statement saying that the Russian military had improved its positions across multiple frontline areas and had repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks near Berestovoye, Bogdanovka and Novomihaylovka in the DPR.

russia

donetsk

2024

