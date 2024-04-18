https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/us-project-of-aid-to-ukraine-de-facto-about-provoking-war-to-last-ukrainian---kremlin-1117993090.html

US Project of Aid to Ukraine De Facto About Provoking War to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin

US Project of Aid to Ukraine De Facto About Provoking War to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The draft US aid package to Ukraine is de facto about provoking Kiev to "fight to the last Ukrainian", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2024-04-18T10:57+0000

2024-04-18T10:57+0000

2024-04-18T10:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us arms for ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114867925_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d810ccbd527317a8ec4857b607a733c9.jpg

The new aid package for Ukraine is unable to affect the situation on the front line, which experts call unfavorable for Kiev, the spokesman added.Earlier Sputnik reported that Ukrainian top brass treats their own soldiers “like livestock”.Simultaneously, Ukrainian parliament adopted a new mobilization law requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to register within 60 days and carry military registration documents with them in public.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/scott-ritter-there-will-be-no-great-counteroffensive-as-ukraine-teeters-on-brink-of-collapse-1117887907.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, ukraine draft