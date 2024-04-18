https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/us-project-of-aid-to-ukraine-de-facto-about-provoking-war-to-last-ukrainian---kremlin-1117993090.html
US Project of Aid to Ukraine De Facto About Provoking War to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin
US Project of Aid to Ukraine De Facto About Provoking War to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The draft US aid package to Ukraine is de facto about provoking Kiev to "fight to the last Ukrainian", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2024-04-18T10:57+0000
2024-04-18T10:57+0000
2024-04-18T10:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114867925_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d810ccbd527317a8ec4857b607a733c9.jpg
The new aid package for Ukraine is unable to affect the situation on the front line, which experts call unfavorable for Kiev, the spokesman added.Earlier Sputnik reported that Ukrainian top brass treats their own soldiers “like livestock”.Simultaneously, Ukrainian parliament adopted a new mobilization law requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to register within 60 days and carry military registration documents with them in public.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/scott-ritter-there-will-be-no-great-counteroffensive-as-ukraine-teeters-on-brink-of-collapse-1117887907.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114867925_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85d555decc2a7b522b997bd3ed91f620.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, ukraine draft
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, ukraine draft
US Project of Aid to Ukraine De Facto About Provoking War to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The draft US aid package to Ukraine is de facto about provoking Kiev to "fight to the last Ukrainian", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
The new aid package for Ukraine is unable to affect the situation on the front line, which experts call unfavorable for Kiev, the spokesman added.
"Due to the internal political differences in Washington, the authorities are looking for different options in order to continue providing assistance to Ukraine. In any case, under any modes of providing this assistance, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further fighting to the last Ukrainian with the provision of guaranteed profit for the US," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier Sputnik reported that Ukrainian top brass treats their own soldiers “like livestock”
.
Simultaneously, Ukrainian parliament adopted a new mobilization law requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to register within 60 days
and carry military registration documents with them in public.