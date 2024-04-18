International
Iran May Reconsider Its Nuclear Policy in Light of Threat From Israel - IRGC
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Project of Aid to Ukraine De Facto About Provoking War to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin
US Project of Aid to Ukraine De Facto About Provoking War to Last Ukrainian - Kremlin
The draft US aid package to Ukraine is de facto about provoking Kiev to "fight to the last Ukrainian", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
The new aid package for Ukraine is unable to affect the situation on the front line, which experts call unfavorable for Kiev, the spokesman added.Earlier Sputnik reported that Ukrainian top brass treats their own soldiers "like livestock".Simultaneously, Ukrainian parliament adopted a new mobilization law requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to register within 60 days and carry military registration documents with them in public.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The draft US aid package to Ukraine is de facto about provoking Kiev to "fight to the last Ukrainian", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
The new aid package for Ukraine is unable to affect the situation on the front line, which experts call unfavorable for Kiev, the spokesman added.
"Due to the internal political differences in Washington, the authorities are looking for different options in order to continue providing assistance to Ukraine. In any case, under any modes of providing this assistance, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further fighting to the last Ukrainian with the provision of guaranteed profit for the US," Peskov told reporters.
Analysis
Scott Ritter: There Will Be No 'Great Counteroffensive,' as Ukraine Teeters on Brink of Collapse
12 April, 13:30 GMT
Earlier Sputnik reported that Ukrainian top brass treats their own soldiers “like livestock”.
Simultaneously, Ukrainian parliament adopted a new mobilization law requiring all men aged 18 to 60 to register within 60 days and carry military registration documents with them in public.
