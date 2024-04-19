https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russian-fm-lavrov-gives-interview-to-sputnik-1118007826.html
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to Sputnik
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to Sputnik
Sputnik International
Russian foreign policy chief will share his take on the current international agenda and most pressing global issues.
2024-04-19T09:00+0000
2024-04-19T09:00+0000
2024-04-19T09:13+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
margarita simonyan
maria zakharova
rossiya segodnya
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116817450_0:0:3176:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_304d1eec95d829e2246905ec4c4ffd81.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is being interviewed by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, as well as the editors-in-chief of the radio stations Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda.According to the official statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the interview “will be devoted to foreign policy issues and the current international agenda”.Sergey Lavrov began his diplomatic career as a Soviet attache in Sri Lanka in the 1970s. Today, he is one of Russia's most astute statesmen with 50 years of foreign policy experience.Follow Sputnik's live stream for more information!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116817450_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22552f15b4bf54784917fb954fd8534.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives an interview to Sputnik
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives an interview to Sputnik
2024-04-19T09:00+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, lavrov foreign policy, global agenda, lavrov symonian, lavrov interview
sergey lavrov, lavrov foreign policy, global agenda, lavrov symonian, lavrov interview
Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to Sputnik
09:00 GMT 19.04.2024 (Updated: 09:13 GMT 19.04.2024)
Russia's foreign policy chief will share his views on the current international agenda and the most pressing global issues.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is being interviewed by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, as well as the editors-in-chief of the radio stations Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda.
According to the official statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the interview “will be devoted to foreign policy issues and the current international agenda”.
Sergey Lavrov began his diplomatic career as a Soviet attache in Sri Lanka in the 1970s. Today, he is one of Russia's most astute statesmen with 50 years of foreign policy experience.
Follow Sputnik's live stream for more information!