Russian FM Lavrov Gives Interview to Sputnik

Russian foreign policy chief will share his take on the current international agenda and most pressing global issues.

2024-04-19T09:00+0000

2024-04-19T09:00+0000

2024-04-19T09:13+0000

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is being interviewed by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, as well as the editors-in-chief of the radio stations Govorit Moskva and Komsomolskaya Pravda.According to the official statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the interview “will be devoted to foreign policy issues and the current international agenda”.Sergey Lavrov began his diplomatic career as a Soviet attache in Sri Lanka in the 1970s. Today, he is one of Russia's most astute statesmen with 50 years of foreign policy experience.Follow Sputnik's live stream for more information!

