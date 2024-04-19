International
US House Advances Bills to Aid Israel and Ukraine, Sanction Russia and Iran
US House Advances Bills to Aid Israel and Ukraine, Sanction Russia and Iran
Sputnik International
The US House adopted a rule governing debate on a four-part national security package that includes aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as new sanctions on Russia and Iran, setting up a vote on final passage on Saturday.
The rule, which was adopted with more than two-thirds of House members voting in favor, will allow for votes on a total of seven amendments to the legislation on three of the bills: Ukraine aid, Indo-Pacific assistance and national security measures. The rule does not allow any amendments to the Israel aid bill.The Ukraine aid bill to be considered by US lawmakers this week would require the US president to enter an arrangement with Kiev related to repayment of US economic assistance provided to the country, a draft revealed.The Ukraine aid bill would also prohibit the US president from any move to cancel Ukraine's debt prior to November 15, 2024, but it would allow for canceling 50% of that debt after that date, according to the proposed legislation.
US House Advances Bills to Aid Israel and Ukraine, Sanction Russia and Iran

15:32 GMT 19.04.2024
Night falls on the dome of the Capitol, hours after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted as Speaker of the House, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 in Washington.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House adopted a rule governing debate on a four-part national security package that includes aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as new sanctions on Russia and Iran, setting up a vote on final passage on Saturday.
The rule, which was adopted with more than two-thirds of House members voting in favor, will allow for votes on a total of seven amendments to the legislation on three of the bills: Ukraine aid, Indo-Pacific assistance and national security measures. The rule does not allow any amendments to the Israel aid bill.

The bills provide $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26.38 billion in Israel-related funding and $8.12 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a US House Appropriations Committee summary.

The Ukraine aid bill to be considered by US lawmakers this week would require the US president to enter an arrangement with Kiev related to repayment of US economic assistance provided to the country, a draft revealed.
The Ukraine aid bill would also prohibit the US president from any move to cancel Ukraine's debt prior to November 15, 2024, but it would allow for canceling 50% of that debt after that date, according to the proposed legislation.
