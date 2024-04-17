https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/us-house-releases-ukraine-israel-taiwan-foreign-aid-bill-texts-1117983356.html

US House Releases Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Foreign Aid Bill Texts

The US House of Representatives released bill texts on Wednesday for legislation with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan ahead of votes on the bills on Saturday.

The bills provide $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26.38 billion in Israel-related funding and $8.12 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a US House Appropriations Committee summary. The legislation also requires the State and Defense departments to submit a US strategy on Ukraine within 45 days of the bill’s adoption. Ukraine Bill Requires Biden to Enter Repayment Arrangement With KievThe Ukraine aid bill that will be considered by US lawmakers this week would require the US president to enter an arrangement with Kiev related to repayment of US economic assistance provided to the country, a draft bill revealed.The Ukraine aid bill would also prohibit the US president from any move to cancel Ukraine's debt prior to November 15, 2024, but it would allow for canceling 50% of that debt after that date, according to the proposed legislation.Aid Bill Requires Prompt Delivery of Long-Range ATACMS MissilesThe Ukraine bill also requires President Biden to promptly deliver long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukrainian forces."As soon as practicable after the date of enactment of this Act, the President shall transfer long range Army Tactical Missile Systems to the Government of Ukraine in defending itself and achieving victory against the Russian Federation," the bill text said.House lawmakers are set to vote on the legislation, as well as Israel and Taiwan aid bills, on Saturday evening, Speaker Mike Johnson said in a message to colleagues earlier on Wednesday.

