International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/us-house-releases-ukraine-israel-taiwan-foreign-aid-bill-texts-1117983356.html
US House Releases Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Foreign Aid Bill Texts
US House Releases Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Foreign Aid Bill Texts
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives released bill texts on Wednesday for legislation with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan ahead of votes on the bills on Saturday.
2024-04-17T17:23+0000
2024-04-17T17:23+0000
world
us
joe biden
ukraine
israel
taiwan
army tactical missile system (atacms)
us military aid
us foreign aid
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107015825_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c22839c4b76c10ff888822768b6abc.jpg
The bills provide $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26.38 billion in Israel-related funding and $8.12 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a US House Appropriations Committee summary. The legislation also requires the State and Defense departments to submit a US strategy on Ukraine within 45 days of the bill’s adoption. Ukraine Bill Requires Biden to Enter Repayment Arrangement With KievThe Ukraine aid bill that will be considered by US lawmakers this week would require the US president to enter an arrangement with Kiev related to repayment of US economic assistance provided to the country, a draft bill revealed.The Ukraine aid bill would also prohibit the US president from any move to cancel Ukraine's debt prior to November 15, 2024, but it would allow for canceling 50% of that debt after that date, according to the proposed legislation.Aid Bill Requires Prompt Delivery of Long-Range ATACMS MissilesThe Ukraine bill also requires President Biden to promptly deliver long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukrainian forces."As soon as practicable after the date of enactment of this Act, the President shall transfer long range Army Tactical Missile Systems to the Government of Ukraine in defending itself and achieving victory against the Russian Federation," the bill text said.House lawmakers are set to vote on the legislation, as well as Israel and Taiwan aid bills, on Saturday evening, Speaker Mike Johnson said in a message to colleagues earlier on Wednesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/us-house-speaker-leaves-ukraine-in-limbo-prioritizing-israel-aid--1117943208.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/zelensky-takes-advantage-of-iran-israel-crisis-to-plead-for-more-money-1117935640.html
ukraine
israel
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107015825_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04bfc50637bbd21f027afbb5860b5612.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

US House Releases Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan Foreign Aid Bill Texts

17:23 GMT 17.04.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022.
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2024
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives released bill texts on Wednesday for legislation with aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan ahead of votes on the bills on Saturday.
The bills provide $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26.38 billion in Israel-related funding and $8.12 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a US House Appropriations Committee summary.
The legislation also requires the State and Defense departments to submit a US strategy on Ukraine within 45 days of the bill’s adoption.

House lawmakers are set to vote on the bills on Saturday evening, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a message to colleagues earlier on Wednesday.

Ukraine Bill Requires Biden to Enter Repayment Arrangement With Kiev

The Ukraine aid bill that will be considered by US lawmakers this week would require the US president to enter an arrangement with Kiev related to repayment of US economic assistance provided to the country, a draft bill revealed.
"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, not later than 60 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall enter into an arrangement with the Government of Ukraine relating to the repayment by Ukraine to the United States of economic assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States," the draft text stated.
The Ukraine aid bill would also prohibit the US president from any move to cancel Ukraine's debt prior to November 15, 2024, but it would allow for canceling 50% of that debt after that date, according to the proposed legislation.
House Speaker Mike Johnson - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2024
Americas
US House Speaker Leaves Ukraine in Limbo, Prioritizing Israel Aid
15 April, 14:30 GMT

Aid Bill Requires Prompt Delivery of Long-Range ATACMS Missiles

The Ukraine bill also requires President Biden to promptly deliver long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukrainian forces.
"As soon as practicable after the date of enactment of this Act, the President shall transfer long range Army Tactical Missile Systems to the Government of Ukraine in defending itself and achieving victory against the Russian Federation," the bill text said.
House lawmakers are set to vote on the legislation, as well as Israel and Taiwan aid bills, on Saturday evening, Speaker Mike Johnson said in a message to colleagues earlier on Wednesday.
In this Sunday, April 21, 2019 file photo, Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky smiles after the second round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2024
Analysis
Zelensky Takes Advantage of Iran-Israel Crisis to Plead for More Money
15 April, 03:27 GMT

The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала