US Media Claims Israel Targeted Air Defense Radar at Iranian Nuclear Facility
Sputnik International
An air defense radar at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was the target of Israel’s strike early on Friday, ABC News reported, citing a senior US official.
Israel attacked the Natanz nuclear facility with three missiles, but it remains unconfirmed whether the strike has destroyed the air defense radar site. Air defense systems responded to the approach of drones in several of the country's provinces. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that the target of the strikes was an airbase near Isfahan.
US Media Claims Israel Targeted Air Defense Radar at Iranian Nuclear Facility

17:30 GMT 19.04.2024
Firing of Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile
Firing of Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An air defense radar at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was the target of Israel’s strike early on Friday, ABC News reported, citing a senior US official.
Israel attacked the Natanz nuclear facility with three missiles, but it remains unconfirmed whether the strike has destroyed the air defense radar site.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian media reported that Israel carried out an airstrike against Iran in response to Tehran's missile and drone attack over the weekend. Explosions were reported near the city of Isfahan.

Air defense systems responded to the approach of drones in several of the country's provinces. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that the target of the strikes was an airbase near Isfahan.
