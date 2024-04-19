https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/us-media-claims-israel-targeted-air-defense-radar-at-iranian-nuclear-facility-1118019103.html
US Media Claims Israel Targeted Air Defense Radar at Iranian Nuclear Facility
An air defense radar at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was the target of Israel’s strike early on Friday, ABC News reported, citing a senior US official.
Israel attacked the Natanz nuclear facility with three missiles, but it remains unconfirmed whether the strike has destroyed the air defense radar site. Air defense systems responded to the approach of drones in several of the country's provinces. Three Iranian officials told The New York Times that the target of the strikes was an airbase near Isfahan.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An air defense radar at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was the target of Israel’s strike early on Friday, ABC News reported, citing a senior US official.