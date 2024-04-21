https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/russian-fleet-repels-anti-ship-missile-attack-in-russias-sevastopol-1118039219.html

Russian Fleet Repels Anti-Ship Missile Attack in Russia's Sevastopol

Crew of a Russian military vessel in the city of Sevastopol have repelled an anti-ship missile attack, followed by a brief fire, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.

"This morning servicepeople aboard a vessel on the Northern side repelled an anti-ship missile attack. The fallen debris caused a small fire, which was quickly brought under control," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. The governor has called on city residents to only trust information from official sources. No information about injuries and damages have been provided.

