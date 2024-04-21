International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/russian-fleet-repels-anti-ship-missile-attack-in-russias-sevastopol-1118039219.html
Russian Fleet Repels Anti-Ship Missile Attack in Russia's Sevastopol
Russian Fleet Repels Anti-Ship Missile Attack in Russia's Sevastopol
Sputnik International
Crew of a Russian military vessel in the city of Sevastopol have repelled an anti-ship missile attack, followed by a brief fire, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.
2024-04-21T09:20+0000
2024-04-21T09:20+0000
russia
russia
sevastopol
drone
air defense system
air defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_0:87:3335:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_60e8089b882c3686ab7e929a1f6056e0.jpg
"This morning servicepeople aboard a vessel on the Northern side repelled an anti-ship missile attack. The fallen debris caused a small fire, which was quickly brought under control," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. The governor has called on city residents to only trust information from official sources. No information about injuries and damages have been provided.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/air-defenses-destroy-several-targets-over-crimeas-sevastopol---governor-1117514812.html
russia
sevastopol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104492/45/1044924597_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c309965f79467eaa6af60b010c3507.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian fleet repels, russian military vessel, governor mikhail razvozhayev, anti-ship missile attack
russian fleet repels, russian military vessel, governor mikhail razvozhayev, anti-ship missile attack

Russian Fleet Repels Anti-Ship Missile Attack in Russia's Sevastopol

09:20 GMT 21.04.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian regions. Crimea
Russian regions. Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Crew of a Russian military vessel in the city of Sevastopol have repelled an anti-ship missile attack, followed by a brief fire, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Sunday.
"This morning servicepeople aboard a vessel on the Northern side repelled an anti-ship missile attack. The fallen debris caused a small fire, which was quickly brought under control," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
The governor has called on city residents to only trust information from official sources.
Radar systems aboard vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as they dock in their home base in Sevastopol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2024
Russia
Air Defenses Destroy Several Targets Over Crimea's Sevastopol - Governor
24 March, 03:47 GMT
No information about injuries and damages have been provided.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала