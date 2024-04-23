https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/new-17bln-aid-to-israel-last-nail-in-coffin-of-us-credibility---ex-us-envoy-to-riyadh-1118076742.html
The US House of Representatives approval of $17 billion in additional military aid to Israel amid the ongoing war on Gaza demonstrates US disregard for international law and human decency, delivering the final blow to its reputation, former US Ambassador to Riyadh Chas Freeman told Sputnik.
On Saturday, the US House passed legislation to provide $26.38 billion in supplemental appropriation for Israel and Gaza. It includes $17 billion in military aid for Israel and $9 billion for worldwide humanitarian aid, including for civilians in Gaza. "This puts the last nail in the coffin of US credibility around the world. It makes it clear to everyone beyond a reasonable doubt that the United States has joined Israel in contempt of both international law and human decency," Freeman, who also served as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs in the Clinton administration, said. The "obscenely massive aid" will enable Israel to continue to carry out "the very genocide in Gaza and the occupied West Bank that the United States hypocritically claims to oppose," Freeman said. Saturday's aid package approved more than double the amount of funds also for the Volodymyr Zelensky regime in Ukraine. But it would not avert Kiev's looming defeat there at the hands of Russia, Freeman cautioned. "Ukraine's morale will be boosted by the renewal of financial support from the United States but this will not remedy its problems on the battlefield. It will not create more Ukrainian men with military training. Nor will it supply more artillery shells," he said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives approval of $17 billion in additional military aid to Israel amid the ongoing war on Gaza demonstrates US disregard for international law and human decency, delivering the final blow to its reputation, former US Ambassador to Riyadh Chas Freeman told Sputnik.
On Saturday, the US House passed legislation
to provide $26.38 billion
in supplemental appropriation for Israel and Gaza. It includes $17 billion
in military aid for Israel and $9 billion
for worldwide humanitarian aid, including for civilians in Gaza
.
"This puts the last nail in the coffin of US credibility around the world. It makes it clear to everyone beyond a reasonable doubt that the United States has joined Israel in contempt of both international law and human decency
," Freeman, who also served as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs in the Clinton administration, said.
The "obscenely massive aid
" will enable Israel to continue to carry out "the very genocide in Gaza and the occupied West Bank that the United States hypocritically claims to oppose
," Freeman said.
"Neither Israel nor the United States is likely soon to overcome the international opprobrium generated by their partnership in depravity," he predicted.
Saturday's aid package approved more than double the amount of funds also for the Volodymyr Zelensky regime in Ukraine
. But it would not avert Kiev's looming defeat there at the hands of Russia, Freeman cautioned.
"Ukraine's morale will be boosted by the renewal of financial support from the United States but this will not remedy its problems on the battlefield. It will not create more Ukrainian men with military training. Nor will it supply more artillery shells," he said.
Along with Israel aid, the US national security supplemental package authorized $60.84 billion for Ukraine, including $23 billion to restore US arsenals of weapons and ammunition, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan. The package is expected to quickly pass the Senate this week.