https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/new-17bln-aid-to-israel-last-nail-in-coffin-of-us-credibility---ex-us-envoy-to-riyadh-1118076742.html

New $17Bln Aid to Israel 'Last Nail in Coffin of US Credibility' - ex-US Envoy to Riyadh

New $17Bln Aid to Israel 'Last Nail in Coffin of US Credibility' - ex-US Envoy to Riyadh

Sputnik International

The US House of Representatives approval of $17 billion in additional military aid to Israel amid the ongoing war on Gaza demonstrates US disregard for international law and human decency, delivering the final blow to its reputation, former US Ambassador to Riyadh Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

2024-04-23T15:15+0000

2024-04-23T15:15+0000

2024-04-23T15:15+0000

world

hillary clinton

volodymyr zelensky

israel

ukraine

us house

us

us military aid

us foreign aid

foreign military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272424_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_567714ac57b74db48660415d8f7574c6.jpg

On Saturday, the US House passed legislation to provide $26.38 billion in supplemental appropriation for Israel and Gaza. It includes $17 billion in military aid for Israel and $9 billion for worldwide humanitarian aid, including for civilians in Gaza. "This puts the last nail in the coffin of US credibility around the world. It makes it clear to everyone beyond a reasonable doubt that the United States has joined Israel in contempt of both international law and human decency," Freeman, who also served as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs in the Clinton administration, said. The "obscenely massive aid" will enable Israel to continue to carry out "the very genocide in Gaza and the occupied West Bank that the United States hypocritically claims to oppose," Freeman said. Saturday's aid package approved more than double the amount of funds also for the Volodymyr Zelensky regime in Ukraine. But it would not avert Kiev's looming defeat there at the hands of Russia, Freeman cautioned. "Ukraine's morale will be boosted by the renewal of financial support from the United States but this will not remedy its problems on the battlefield. It will not create more Ukrainian men with military training. Nor will it supply more artillery shells," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240421/rep-gosar-to-sputnik-on-ukraine-vote-congress-seems-to-want-to-help-every-country-except-america-1118042481.html

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid, how much money does us give to israel, how much money does america give to israel, how much money does us give to ukraine, how much money does america give to ukraine, new military aid package bill