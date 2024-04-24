https://sputnikglobe.com/20240424/why-russia-collusion-hoaxers-hillary-clinton-and-marc-elias-are-afraid-of-2024-trump-win-1118098251.html

Why 'Russia Collusion' Hoaxers Hillary Clinton and Marc Elias Are Afraid of 2024 Trump Win

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton warned Marc Elias, her former 2016 campaign lawyer who was infamous for peddling ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele's "dirty dossier," about the acute threat posed by Republicans and Donald Trump to the US democracy.

Hillary Clinton has once again evoked the specter of "Russian collusion" and warned the audience of Marc Elias' "Democracy Docket" podcast that Donald Trump's role model is no one but Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to Clinton, the danger of a Trump victory to the US democracy is acute, given that Republicans would do whatever it takes to win the 2024 elections, starting with narrowing the electorate, purging votes, creating confusion at polling stations and even weaponizing artificial intelligence (AI)."Probably can’t even imagine what they’re going to do with artificial intelligence and other cyber-attacks on voters in terms of the messages that they will get, sometimes deliberately, to confuse them. You know, different polling places, different days to vote, different times of voting — I mean, whatever they can do to mess people up," the former secretary of state claimed.She went on to say that if Trump wins the presidential election in 2024 he would turn into a full-fledged "authoritarian" or "dictator", who wants to kill his opposition, suppresses the freedom of speech, takes bribes in pay-to-play schemes, and doesn't believe in the rule of law.Clinton's outlandish claims expose her as nothing short of a projectionist, according to Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, who has been examining the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud and pay-to-play scheming for several years."So far, the known record indicates that Elias, acting for the 2015/16 Clinton campaign and likely working directly with Hillary, rigged the Democratic primaries to favor Hillary and deny Bernie a running shot at winning the Democratic nomination," the analyst continued. "Then, Elias (likely under direction from Hillary and her corrupt donors) contracted the manufacture of bold lies attempting to link Trump to Russia in the 'Steele Dossier' and hyped their deep connections in media and academia to inflate a massive web of deception that hampered the Trump presidency, instigated impeachments of Trump, interfered in the 2020 election, the 2022 election and now in the 2024 election."If Trump and the GOP win the White House and Congress this year, that could spell serious legal troubles for both Hillary and Marc, the analyst presumed.Clinton's claim about Trump's apparent desire to "kill" his opposition could trigger inconvenient parallels with a string of unexplained deaths around Team Clinton, according to Sputnik's interlocutor.While Hillary is peddling the idea of the GOP's forthcoming "election disinformation," one should recall how she tried to evade scrutiny during the "emailgate" scandal concerning classified government information which ran through her unprotected server, the analyst pointed out. The former secretary of state permanently deleted 33,000 of those emails insisting they were "personal and private".When Clinton threatens Americans that Trump's win will unleash "chaos" upon the White House and the world, one needs to look at the real chaos caused by "unregulated globalism" and its propagators, including the Clintons, in places like Haiti, Gaza, Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine, Ortel continued.The analyst drew attention to Clinton and Elias praising the fact that Democrats are running or in key positions overseeing the election systems and vote counting in key swing states Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, and Nevada.In 2020, Biden won the election due to victories in major battleground states gained with razor-thin margins. To complicate matters further, the 2020 election was accompanied by alleged irregularities, abnormalities and controversies, prompting a considerable number of Republican voters to believe that the voting process wasn't fair and square. A Time Magazine article titled "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election" lauding the "cabal" of activists, media figures, tech giants and unionists who helped Joe Biden win amplified the fear that the election was "stolen"."I think Elias, Clinton, Obama and other 'social justice warriors' will accentuate efforts to, again, interfere in the counting of votes," suggested Ortel. "That said, likely voters are not stupid (…) Inflation is raging thanks to Biden and his stupid cabinet and voters are furious. Crime is raging thanks to Biden and his reckless open borders and voters are terrified for themselves and for their families."

