https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/bridge-killers-russia-develops-new-floating-combat-drones-1118109485.html

‘Bridge Killers’: Russia Develops New Floating Combat Drones

‘Bridge Killers’: Russia Develops New Floating Combat Drones

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces will receive state-of-the-art attack floating drones, designed to destroy bridges, pontoon crossings, dams and hydroelectric power stations, the Izvestia newspaper cited sources in the country’s Defense Ministry as saying.

2024-04-25T11:36+0000

2024-04-25T11:36+0000

2024-04-25T11:36+0000

military

russia

russian armed forces

drones

development

engineering troops

kamikaze

artificial intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118109143_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f2a6a2d6068f12bc365ed41953bfcd49.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces will receive state-of-the-art floating attack drones designed to destroy bridges, pontoon crossings, dams and hydroelectric power stations, the Izvestia newspaper cited sources in the country’s Defense Ministry as saying.These unmanned vehicles will include kamikaze drones that will be capable of operating on rivers, lakes, coastal marine areas, on the surface and underwater, the sources added.According to the insiders, some of the drones "are already at a high level of readiness and await tests" before being put into service by Russian engineering troops, while other such vehicles are still being developed.The so-called "bridge killers" comprise the drones that differ in terms of warhead weight and cruising range, the sources said, adding that the underwater unmanned vehicles are designed to change depth independently.He stressed that creating more robotic systems remains one of the main promising areas for the development of engineering equipment for the Russian Army.Speaking to the Izvestia, Russian military expert Vasily Dandykin, for his part, did not rule out that the floating drones could be effectively used in the Black Sea theater of operations, as well as on the Dnepr River. He described these UAVs as "actually an explosive­­­-laden boat with artificial intelligence."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/piranha-bite-russia-tests-new-deadly-kamikaze-drone--1117206775.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/he-who-laughs-last-russian-joker-drones-may-double-up-as-air-defenses-1117670022.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation, development of new russian combat floating drones, russian engineering troops, new russian kamikaze drones