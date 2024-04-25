https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/russia-and-gulf-nations-expand-multi-faceted-cooperation-1118111627.html

Russia and Gulf Nations Expand Multi-Faceted Cooperation

Russia and Gulf Nations Expand Multi-Faceted Cooperation

Sputnik International

During the World of Opportunities Forum, arranged by two prominent Russian organizations, Roscongress and Synergy, Sputnik Arabic spoke with some of its influential participants.

2024-04-25T15:03+0000

2024-04-25T15:03+0000

2024-04-25T15:03+0000

beyond politics

uae

russia

brics

emirates

sharjah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118111754_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a7478ea92041137c557843a14ca1f97.jpg

Russian trade representative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Andrei Terekhin, told Spuntik about the country’s growing engagement with other BRICS members during the World of Opportunities Forum.“The UAE has just joined the BRICS, with a particular zeal. They [UAE authorities] have realized that BRICS present much greater opportunities than they expected. The UAE is trying to take an active part in all areas of the organization. Particularly, in the Emirates’ most prominent sectors such as trade, ecology (the green agenda is the top priority here), innovation, IT, and anything to do with digitalization, as well as manufacturing and agriculture,” Terekhin noted.Alaa Zourob, adviser to the business ambassador of the 'Business Russia' organization to the UAE, assured Sput.ik Arabic that Russia and the UAE have established equal and friendly bilateral ties:Sergey Vasilyev, the head of the academic partnerships development group at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech), elaborated on the fruitful cooperation between Russia's Skoltech and the University of Sharjah in the UAE.“Sharjah University has an outstanding medical background, and Skolteh is today's leader in mathematics and AI in Russia. By combining these aspects, the parties can create joint projects. Thus, the creation of a joint AI laboratory for biomedicine BIMAI-Lab was approved and financed. The first startup was launched in Sharjah. We are confident that this will allow us to reach international markets,” he underlined.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/world-of-opportunities-forum-boosts-russias-mideast--north-africa-ties-1117959513.html

uae

russia

sharjah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world of opportunities forum, world of opportunities event dubai, russia uae relations, russia uae ties, russia uae cooperation