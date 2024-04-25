https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/russia-and-gulf-nations-expand-multi-faceted-cooperation-1118111627.html
Russia and Gulf Nations Expand Multi-Faceted Cooperation
Russia and Gulf Nations Expand Multi-Faceted Cooperation
Sputnik International
During the World of Opportunities Forum, arranged by two prominent Russian organizations, Roscongress and Synergy, Sputnik Arabic spoke with some of its influential participants.
2024-04-25T15:03+0000
2024-04-25T15:03+0000
2024-04-25T15:03+0000
beyond politics
uae
russia
brics
emirates
sharjah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118111754_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a7478ea92041137c557843a14ca1f97.jpg
Russian trade representative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Andrei Terekhin, told Spuntik about the country’s growing engagement with other BRICS members during the World of Opportunities Forum.“The UAE has just joined the BRICS, with a particular zeal. They [UAE authorities] have realized that BRICS present much greater opportunities than they expected. The UAE is trying to take an active part in all areas of the organization. Particularly, in the Emirates’ most prominent sectors such as trade, ecology (the green agenda is the top priority here), innovation, IT, and anything to do with digitalization, as well as manufacturing and agriculture,” Terekhin noted.Alaa Zourob, adviser to the business ambassador of the 'Business Russia' organization to the UAE, assured Sput.ik Arabic that Russia and the UAE have established equal and friendly bilateral ties:Sergey Vasilyev, the head of the academic partnerships development group at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech), elaborated on the fruitful cooperation between Russia's Skoltech and the University of Sharjah in the UAE.“Sharjah University has an outstanding medical background, and Skolteh is today's leader in mathematics and AI in Russia. By combining these aspects, the parties can create joint projects. Thus, the creation of a joint AI laboratory for biomedicine BIMAI-Lab was approved and financed. The first startup was launched in Sharjah. We are confident that this will allow us to reach international markets,” he underlined.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240416/world-of-opportunities-forum-boosts-russias-mideast--north-africa-ties-1117959513.html
uae
russia
sharjah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118111754_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8a97e8104eaec51b142f2be0971f62b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world of opportunities forum, world of opportunities event dubai, russia uae relations, russia uae ties, russia uae cooperation
world of opportunities forum, world of opportunities event dubai, russia uae relations, russia uae ties, russia uae cooperation
Russia and Gulf Nations Expand Multi-Faceted Cooperation
During the World of Opportunities Forum, arranged by two prominent Russian organizations, Roscongress and Synergy, Sputnik Arabic spoke with some of its influential participants.
Russian trade representative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Andrei Terekhin, told Spuntik about the country’s growing engagement with other BRICS members during the World of Opportunities Forum.
“The UAE has just joined the BRICS, with a particular zeal. They [UAE authorities] have realized that BRICS present much greater opportunities than they expected. The UAE is trying to take an active part in all areas of the organization. Particularly, in the Emirates’ most prominent sectors such as trade, ecology (the green agenda is the top priority here), innovation, IT, and anything to do with digitalization, as well as manufacturing and agriculture,” Terekhin noted.
On April 23-24, Dubai hosted an ambitious international business forum dubbed the “World of Opportunities” in the city’s International Financial Center (DIFC) at the Ritz-Carlton.
Alaa Zourob
, adviser to the business ambassador of the 'Business Russia
' organization to the UAE, assured Sput.ik Arabic that Russia and the UAE
have established equal and friendly bilateral ties:
“Demand and supply are growing daily between Russia and the UAE. Economic relations between the two countries are measured in decades. Of course, there are some difficulties, such as language-related ones. However, in many cases, all barriers can easily be overcome. Thus, Russian and UAE companies have established not only mutually beneficial partnerships but also friendly relations. Let us hope that trade between them will grow too,” Zourob said.
Sergey Vasilyev, the head of the academic partnerships development group at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech), elaborated on the fruitful cooperation between Russia's Skoltech and the University of Sharjah in the UAE.
“Sharjah University has an outstanding medical background, and Skolteh is today's leader in mathematics and AI in Russia. By combining these aspects, the parties can create joint projects. Thus, the creation of a joint AI laboratory for biomedicine BIMAI-Lab was approved and financed. The first startup was launched in Sharjah. We are confident that this will allow us to reach international markets,” he underlined.
The forum's venue was located in a 110-hectare free economic zone, bringing together over 2,000 offline and 10,000+ online members from more than 45 countries. Its goal is to unite representatives from various industries to foster the development of international relations and facilitate the exchange of expertise between Russia and countries in the Middle East and North Africa region.