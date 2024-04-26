https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/blinken-tells-wang-yi-that-us-not-supporting-taiwan-independence---china-foreign-ministry-1118123715.html

Blinken Tells Wang Yi That US Not Supporting Taiwan Independence - China Foreign Ministry

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the United States does not support Taiwanese independence, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The United States continues to pursue the one-China policy and does not support Taiwan's independence," Blinken said, according to the statement of the ministry.Tensions between the US and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.Despite US official claiming to categorically support the one-China policy, US military has been holding extensive drills in the region. Besides, in a recently adopted draft bill, US has greenlit a major military aid package that includes funds for the Indo-Pacific in particular.

