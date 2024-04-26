https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/blinken-tells-wang-yi-that-us-not-supporting-taiwan-independence---china-foreign-ministry-1118123715.html
Blinken Tells Wang Yi That US Not Supporting Taiwan Independence - China Foreign Ministry
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the United States does not support Taiwanese independence, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The United States continues to pursue the one-China policy and does not support Taiwan's independence," Blinken said, according to the statement of the ministry.Tensions between the US and China soared in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.Despite US official claiming to categorically support the one-China policy, US military has been holding extensive drills in the region. Besides, in a recently adopted draft bill, US has greenlit a major military aid package that includes funds for the Indo-Pacific in particular.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the United States does not support Taiwanese independence, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contact of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
Tensions between the US and China soared in August 2022
after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan
despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.
Despite US official claiming to categorically support the one-China policy, US military has been holding extensive drills in the region
. Besides, in a recently adopted draft bill, US has greenlit a major military aid package that includes funds for the Indo-Pacific
in particular.
The legislation includes $2 billion in foreign military financing for Taiwan and other partners in the region to counter China. The bill also features $3.3 billion to develop submarine infrastructure, including investments in dry dock construction. The bill includes $1.9 billion to replenish defense articles and services provided to Taiwan and other regional partners as well.