https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/global-nuclear-risks-seriously-increased-due-to-destructive-policy-of-west---moscow-1118126404.html
Global Nuclear Risks Seriously Increased Due to Destructive Policy of West - Moscow
Global Nuclear Risks Seriously Increased Due to Destructive Policy of West - Moscow

13:28 GMT 26.04.2024
The amount of nuclear risks in the world have seriously increased due to the destructive policy of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, at the moment, as a result of the destructive policy of the West, whose actions are fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers, the level of nuclear danger has seriously increased," Zakharova said in a statement. Moscow has been sending clear signals to the United States and NATO about the possible catastrophic consequences of their course to undermine Russia’s security, the statement said.
13:28 GMT 26.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The amount of nuclear risks in the world have seriously increased due to the destructive policy of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, at the moment, as a result of the destructive policy of the West, whose actions are fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers, the level of nuclear danger has seriously increased," Zakharova said in a statement.
Moscow has been sending clear signals to the United States and NATO about the possible catastrophic consequences of their course to undermine Russia’s security, the statement said.
"The reliability and effectiveness of the Russian nuclear deterrence is ensured at the necessary and sufficient level and should not cause even the slightest doubt," the statement said.

