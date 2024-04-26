International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Talks With Bolivian Counterpart in Moscow
Palestinian Rescuers Find Signs of Organ Harvesting in Khan Yunis Mass Graves - Reports
Palestinian rescue teams that were recovering the bodies of civilians from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, said they found evidence suggesting organ harvesting by Israeli forces, media reported on Friday.
At least 392 bodies have been retrieved from three mass graves at the hospital in Khan Yunis, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the city earlier in April, and 165 bodies remain unidentified, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.Paramedics and rescuers were cited as saying that some bodies had been found with their hands tied and their abdomens cut, raising suspicions of organ theft. Dozens of bodies have also been uncovered in mass graves after Israeli forces left Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, the report said.
Palestinian Rescuers Find Signs of Organ Harvesting in Khan Yunis Mass Graves - Reports

10:12 GMT 26.04.2024
© AFP 2023Two men sit in a donkey-drawn cart moving past the rubble of a destroyed building in Khan Yunis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian rescue teams that were recovering the bodies of civilians from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, said they found evidence suggesting organ harvesting by Israeli forces, media reported on Friday.
At least 392 bodies have been retrieved from three mass graves at the hospital in Khan Yunis, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the city earlier in April, and 165 bodies remain unidentified, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Paramedics and rescuers were cited as saying that some bodies had been found with their hands tied and their abdomens cut, raising suspicions of organ theft.
Dozens of bodies have also been uncovered in mass graves after Israeli forces left Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, the report said.
People walk past the damaged Gaza City headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on February 15, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
World
At Least 350 Healthcare Workers Killed in Gaza Since October 7 - UN Special Rapporteur
22 April, 15:41 GMT

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,300 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

