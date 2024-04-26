https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/palestinian-rescuers-find-signs-of-organ-harvesting-in-khan-yunis-mass-graves---reports-1118123520.html

Palestinian Rescuers Find Signs of Organ Harvesting in Khan Yunis Mass Graves - Reports

Palestinian rescue teams that were recovering the bodies of civilians from mass graves at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, said they found evidence suggesting organ harvesting by Israeli forces, media reported on Friday.

At least 392 bodies have been retrieved from three mass graves at the hospital in Khan Yunis, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the city earlier in April, and 165 bodies remain unidentified, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.Paramedics and rescuers were cited as saying that some bodies had been found with their hands tied and their abdomens cut, raising suspicions of organ theft. Dozens of bodies have also been uncovered in mass graves after Israeli forces left Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, the report said.

