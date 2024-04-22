https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/at-least-350-healthcare-workers-killed-in-gaza-since-october-7---un-special-rapporteur-1118060116.html

At Least 350 Healthcare Workers Killed in Gaza Since October 7 - UN Special Rapporteur

At least 350 healthcare workers have been killed and 520 others injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health Tlaleng Mofokeng said on Monday.

palestine-israel conflict

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

the united nations (un)

middle east

gaza violence

gaza blockade

"We know that 520 healthcare professionals have been injured, and we know that 350 healthcare professionals, including allied healthcare workers, have been killed," Mofokeng told a press briefing. A number of teenagers used to assist medical workers in Gazan hospitals to help them deal with the growing number of those injured and killed, but the adolescents have not been enlisted among the casualties as they were not officially registered as medical workers, the UN special rapporteur added. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. On April 7, a new round of the Israel-Hamas talks started in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The ceasefire proposal made at the talks provided for the release of 40 Israeli hostages in exchange for 900 Palestinian prisoners as a part of a three-stage plan adopted by international mediators. Hamas largely rejected the proposal, saying it would present its own plan for a permanent end to the conflict in the region.

israel

gaza strip

palestine

