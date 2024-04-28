https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/ioc-allows-palestinians-to-compete-in-olympics-after-criticism-of-double-standards-1118149972.html

IOC Allows Palestinians to Compete in Olympics After Criticism of Double Standards

IOC Allows Palestinians to Compete in Olympics After Criticism of Double Standards

Sputnik International

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced it would allow Palestinian athletes to compete in this summer’s Olympic games after months of criticism over the organization’s alleged double standards regarding wars in Gaza and the Donbass.

2024-04-28T01:57+0000

2024-04-28T01:57+0000

2024-04-28T01:57+0000

sport

thomas bach

palestinians

benjamin netanyahu

israel

palestine

international olympic committee (ioc)

israel defense forces (idf)

double standards

hypocrisy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118150586_0:259:2846:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_e8647da80fc0f0cee5e8a37e83d5a818.jpg

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced it would allow Palestinian athletes to compete in this summer’s Olympic games after months of criticism over the organization’s alleged double standards regarding wars in Gaza and the Donbass.IOC head Thomas Bach claimed representatives of Palestine would be invited to the event regardless of the outcome of ongoing qualification competitions. So far Palestinian taekwondo fighter Omar Ismail has earned a slot at the games. Six to eight Palestinians in total are expected to compete, according to Bach.Palestinian athletes have only been allowed to compete at Olympic games since 1996 despite most global countries recognizing Palestinian statehood.Israel’s devastation of Gaza since Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack last year has led to the destruction of sporting facilities in the enclave as well as the death of high-profile Palestinian athletes. Volleyball star Ibrahim Qusaya and Olympic football coach Hani Al-Masdar have been killed by IDF airstrikes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of indifference to civilian life.The killings form part of a pattern of what critics allege is Israel’s deliberate targeting of prominent Palestinian intellectual, professional, and cultural figures. Well-known poet Refaat Areer was killed in a strike on his home in Gaza last year after voicing criticism of Israel’s military conduct in the territory. Areer reported receiving numerous harassing messages from Israeli soldiers online after being attacked by neoconservative pundit Bari Weiss on the X social media platform.“Throughout history, Israel has time and again targeted Palestinian intellectuals, artists and cultural figures, often aimed at silencing the voices that articulate and embody the Palestinian struggle for identity and freedom,” he added. “By targeting these influential figures, there is not only immediate grief and loss suffered by their communities but also a long-term impact on Palestinian cultural expression and the transmission of its historical narrative.”Bach’s announcement signals a concession towards protest over the IOC’s alleged double standards in its treatment of various countries’ Olympic teams. The organization has been heavily criticized for its treatment of Russian athletes after Moscow launched a special military operation in the Donbass region in 2022.Russian athletes were banned from competing under Russia’s flag in this year’s Olympic games after the escalation of the long running conflict in Ukraine. The athletes are also required to have never made public statements supporting Russia’s military effort and must not be employed by the Russian armed forces or security services.Critics pointed out the Swiss-based organization hasn’t taken such measures against American athletes in the wake of US interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and elsewhere, which have killed an estimated 4.5 million people. In recent months European activists have called for Israel to be penalized as the country’s military continues its operation in Gaza, which killed more civilians in one month than have fallen during two years of fighting in the Donbass.Bach’s announcement is the latest in a series of mostly symbolic concessions towards public outcry by prominent European figures, who have faced mass protest over European countries’ backing of Israel.Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly urged a more even-handed approach to solving the long running Palestine-Israel conflict, with Moscow holding a meeting of Palestinian political factions earlier this year. Beijing also announced Friday it would hold Palestinian unity talks.“The main focus of efforts should be the creation of a Palestinian state in full compliance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in January. “Without the establishment of a Palestinian state, the Palestinian people will continue to feel disadvantaged and disenfranchised. Generation after generation of young Palestinians will feel this injustice and pass it on to their children.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/palestinian-rescuers-find-signs-of-organ-harvesting-in-khan-yunis-mass-graves---reports-1118123520.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/ioc-recommends-to-allow-russians-to-compete-as-neutral-athletes-but-not-if-they-support-russia-1108889628.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russias-push-for-palestinian-state-can-help-stop-endless-loop-of-regional-violence-1116253156.html

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

ioc, international olympic committee, thomas bach statement, ioc palestine olympics, palestinian athelets olympics, ioc double standars, olympics hypocrisy, ioc treatment of russia, israel banned from olympics, israel sanctions olympics, russian olympic team punished, israel targets palestinian athletes, palestine-israel conflict