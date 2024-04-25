https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/russian-troops-building-protective-dome-over-zaporozhye-1118105398.html
Russian Troops Building 'Protective Dome' Over Zaporozhye
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that Russian troops deployed in the area are working on additional security measures to protect the Zaporozhye region from Ukrainian attacks against civilians.
These measures to protect Zaporozhye include the use of S-300 and Pantsir surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems.The ministry added that the efforts also also include the Buk system, which is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and guided air bombs. Enemy combat drones will be dealt with by the Pantsir missile system.
These measures to protect Zaporozhye include the use of S-300 and Pantsir surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems.
“Russian air defense units ensure that covered up objects are being shielded against air assault weapons, including in the face of intense electronic warfare and enemy fire. For instance, the S-300 SAMs along with other air defense systems are building a ‘protective dome’ over the entire Zaporozhye region,” the MoD noted.
The ministry added that the efforts also
also include the Buk
system, which is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and guided air bombs. Enemy combat drones will be dealt with by the Pantsir
missile system.
"No one will make a move in the region on our watch [...] not a single missile or jet," the ministry quoted a soldier from an air defense unit as saying.
On April 12, Air and Missile Defense Forces commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov shared that Russian forces “have destroyed over 30,000 enemy aerial assets, including tactical aviation, tactical missiles, multiple launch rocket system projectiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and anti-radar missiles.”
He added that Russian air defense
forces are currently deploying over 50 Pantsir missile systems to counter Ukrainian drone attacks.