Russian Troops Building 'Protective Dome' Over Zaporozhye

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that Russian troops deployed in the area are working on additional security measures to protect the Zaporozhye region from Ukrainian attacks against civilians.

These measures to protect Zaporozhye include the use of S-300 and Pantsir surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems.The ministry added that the efforts also also include the Buk system, which is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and guided air bombs. Enemy combat drones will be dealt with by the Pantsir missile system.He added that Russian air defense forces are currently deploying over 50 Pantsir missile systems to counter Ukrainian drone attacks.

