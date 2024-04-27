Russian Forces Conduct 35 Massive Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure in a Week
Over the past week, Russian troops carried out 35 strikes against Ukrainian military and power facilities in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russia's energy and industrial plants, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday.
"Russian Armed Forces have carried out 35 group strikes by high-precision sea- and air-launched missiles, including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles to hit Ukrainian power industry, military and railway enterprises, air defence systems, arsenals, fuel bases, manufacturing and repair facilities for uncrewed surface vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles," the MoD said in a statement.
Russian Troops Liberate Villages in Donetsk Region
Russian troops have taken control over the villages of Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic by repulsing 19 Kiev's attacks and destroying over 3,890 Ukrainian servicemen in the area over the past week, the MoD added.
"Units of the Battlegroup Yug liberated the villages of Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and advanced deep into the enemy's defenses. Active actions resulted in the defeat of the troops and equipment of two airmobile, four assault and 10 mechanized Ukrainian brigades in the areas of [the villages of] Andreyevka, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Maksimilyanovka, Mankovka, Paraskovievka, Spirnoye and Hostre in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Russian troops repulsed 19 attacks by Kiev near Bogdanovka, Georgievka, Pobeda, Krasnogorovka, Chasov Yar and west of the village of Ivanovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past week, the ministry added.
"The enemy lost over 3,890 troops, four tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 51 vehicles, 22 field artillery pieces, including a Paladin self-propelled artillery unit and five US-made M777 howitzers. In addition, 17 electronic warfare stations (Nota, Enclave, Bukovel-AD) and 22 field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses 2,950 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 2,950 military personnel and 33 armored fighting vehicles during the week of clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry said.
"Battlegroup Tsentr units secured a firmer foothold along the frontline, defeating 12 brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and repelling 63 enemy counterattacks near the villages of Leninskoye, Novogorodskoye, Novokalynove, Ocheretino, Berdychi, Umanskoye and Netailovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that in the past week, Ukrainian troops operating in this region "lost more than 2,950 military personnel, 33 armored fighting vehicles, 33 vehicles, 29 artillery guns, including six foreign-made ones, and five electronic warfare systems (Nota and Bukovel-AD)."
Ukraine Loses 255 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Zapad
Ukraine lost up to 255 military personnel in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad in the past seven days, the MoD reported.
"Within a week, Battlegroup Zapad gained a firmer foothold, defeating 13 enemy brigades in the Khrarkov region, Novoyegorovka and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, and near the Serebryansk forestry," the ministry said, adding that "the enemy lost up to 255 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 21 vehicles, 27 artillery guns, including five US-made M777 howitzers, as well as two US-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars."
Ukraine Loses 360 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr
Russian units of the Battlegroup Dnepr hit several Ukrainian units over the week in the Kherson area, destroying up to 360 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, and 30 vehicles, as well as 20 field artillery guns and eight US-made M777 howitzers.
"The coordinated actions of the Battlegroup Dnepr hit the manpower and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades, and a Ukrainian National Guard brigade in the Zaporozhye Region, and [the villages of] Mikhailovka, Ivanovka, Respublikanets and [the city of] Beryslav in the Kherson Region. The enemy lost up to 360 troops, an armored combat vehicle, 30 vehicles and 20 field artillery pieces, including eight US-made M777 howitzers," the ministry said.
Russian Air Defense Downs Ukraine's 1,659 Drones, 2 Fighter Jets in Past Week
Russian air defense systems shot down one MiG-29 fighter jet, one Su-25 fighter jet, 1,659 drones, 35 shells of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of various types, 18 Hammer air bombs and other targets over the past week, the MoD added.
"Over the past week, [Russian] aircraft and air defense equipment shot down Ukrainian armed forces' MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft, 18 French-made Hammer guided bombs, a Tochka-U tactical missile system, 35 HIMARS, Vilkha and Uragan MLRS, as well as 1,659 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.