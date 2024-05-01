https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/imminent-liberation-of-rabotino-will-nullify-only-propaganda-victory-of-zelenskys-counteroffensive-1118215382.html

Imminent Liberation of Rabotino Will Nullify Only Propaganda Victory of Zelensky’s Counteroffensive

Russian troops have reportedly raised the Russian flag over the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye region. If and when this information is confirmed by Russia’s Defense Ministry, it will constitute a catastrophic and personal defeat for President Zelensky, his commanders, and his NATO paymasters, says Russian military observer Anatoly Matviychuk.

Zaporozhye regional administration official Vladimir Rogov told Sputnik on Wednesday that Russian forces had raised the state flag over the northern outskirts of the village of Rabotino after forcing Ukrainian troops out of the area.“Small pockets of enemy resistance in Rabotino still remain. Fighting continues. Our guys reached the northern outskirts of the village, to positions previously occupied by the enemy, and raised the Russian flag,” Rogov said.Ukrainian forces troops captured the village, maneuvering themselves into a bulge that Russian forces have subsequently been attacking from three sides. The fields outside the village have been nicknamed “Bradley Square”, marking the vast number of US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles which were destroyed there, with the area also home of numerous knocked out German-made Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks.Imminent Personal Defeat for ZelenskyThe Ukrainian Army’s fanatical defense of Rabotino despite the advice of President Zelensky’s (now former) chief commander and his Kiev’s American backers is the result of the village’s symbolic significance for Ukraine’s president, becoming less a matter of the territory itself than “a defense of Zelensky’s prestige,” military analyst and Afghan War veteran Anatoly Matviychuk told Sputnik.“After Avdeyevka, Rabotino became the main center of fighting on everyone’s lips. It was a symbol of the steadfastness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Zelensky personally. Rabotino’s fall will completely demoralize the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the military observer believes.Matviychuk predicts that when Rabotino’s fall is confirmed, Zelensky and his commanders may start to proclaim that this is a small village with limited operational value. “But we must remember when Zelensky spoke both at the United Nations and at NATO, he declared Rabotino a ‘symbol of defense and resilience’. Its fall will indicate that the Kiev regime is suffering defeat on all fronts,” he said.It’s also telling, in the officer’s estimation, that the area around Rabotino has become littered with NATO heavy equipment, including Leopards, Bradleys, and M-113 troop transports – which Kiev’s sponsors presented as proof that with their help, Ukraine’s forces could push back the Russians.For Russian forces, Rabotino’s liberation will have both symbolic and practical benefits, including a morale boost, and the takeover of the local railway line, depriving Kiev from reinforcing positions in the area, the observer added.

