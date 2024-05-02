https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/death-toll-in-2014-odessa-massacre-exceeds-reported-numbers---ex-odessa-city-council-member-1118220439.html

Death Toll in 2014 Odessa Massacre Exceeds Reported Numbers - Ex-Odessa City Council Member

The May 2, 2014 massacre, when hundreds of pro-Russian protesters were trapped inside a burning building, left at least 51 people dead, and not 48 as it has been widely reported, former member of the Odessa City Council Vasily Polishchuk told Sputnik.

On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked protesters against the February 2014 events in Kiev, referred to as Maidan, in Odessa Trade Unions House after clashes and set the building on fire. Polishchuk witnessed the events and later investigated them. In November 2013, a series of protests, dubbed Euromaidan or simply Maidan, broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt policy aimed at integration with the European Union. The unrest quickly took on a sharply anti-presidential and anti-government character. During clashes between Ukraine's security forces and demonstrators, more than 100 people died. The protests eventually turned into a coup and resulted in the ousting of then-President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014. It also resulted in the estrangement of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region and the subsequent offensive against it by new authorities in Kiev. The clashes in Odessa became one of the deadliest events during the Maidan and anti-Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine. Moscow has on many occasions criticized Kiev's negligence in the investigation of the deadly tragedy and urged the international community and human rights groups to probe the causes of the massacre.

