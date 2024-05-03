https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/houthis-ready-to-attack-israeli-linked-ships-in-mediterranean-sea---military-spokesman-1118244428.html
Houthis Ready to Attack Israeli-Linked Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Military Spokesman
Houthis Ready to Attack Israeli-Linked Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Military Spokesman
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, are ready to attack any ships heading to Israel from Mediterranean Sea if the Jewish state launches an offensive in Rafah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.
2024-05-03T17:44+0000
2024-05-03T17:44+0000
2024-05-03T17:44+0000
red sea crisis
middle east
mediterranean sea
israel
rafah
houthis
ansar allah
gaza strip
gaza violence
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080444203_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf1d22e6e2b3f7efbaf193e255800e20.jpg
The spokesman announced a new stage of “escalation” in response to the “calls of the Palestinian people.” The spokesman also said that Houthis will target ships that are heading towards Israeli ports. “Third: If the Israeli enemy intends to launch an aggressive military operation against Rafah, the Yemeni Armed forces will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships and companies that are related to supplying and entering the occupied Palestinian ports of any nationality and will prevent all ships of these companies from passing through the armed forces’ operation zone, regardless of their destination,” the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/houthis-launch-missile-and-drone-rampage-targeting-four-ships-after-rejecting-us-bribe-attempt-1118196502.html
mediterranean sea
israel
rafah
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080444203_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e166443c2ddc65802077bc31ceb1a92d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
Houthis Ready to Attack Israeli-Linked Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Military Spokesman
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, are ready to attack any ships heading to Israel from Mediterranean Sea if the Jewish state launches an offensive in Rafah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.