Houthis Ready to Attack Israeli-Linked Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Military Spokesman

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, are ready to attack any ships heading to Israel from Mediterranean Sea if the Jewish state launches an offensive in Rafah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.

The spokesman announced a new stage of “escalation” in response to the “calls of the Palestinian people.” The spokesman also said that Houthis will target ships that are heading towards Israeli ports. “Third: If the Israeli enemy intends to launch an aggressive military operation against Rafah, the Yemeni Armed forces will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships and companies that are related to supplying and entering the occupied Palestinian ports of any nationality and will prevent all ships of these companies from passing through the armed forces’ operation zone, regardless of their destination,” the spokesman said.

