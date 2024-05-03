International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/houthis-ready-to-attack-israeli-linked-ships-in-mediterranean-sea---military-spokesman-1118244428.html
Houthis Ready to Attack Israeli-Linked Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Military Spokesman
Houthis Ready to Attack Israeli-Linked Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Military Spokesman
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, are ready to attack any ships heading to Israel from Mediterranean Sea if the Jewish state launches an offensive in Rafah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.
2024-05-03T17:44+0000
2024-05-03T17:44+0000
red sea crisis
middle east
mediterranean sea
israel
rafah
houthis
ansar allah
gaza strip
gaza violence
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080444203_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf1d22e6e2b3f7efbaf193e255800e20.jpg
The spokesman announced a new stage of “escalation” in response to the “calls of the Palestinian people.” The spokesman also said that Houthis will target ships that are heading towards Israeli ports. “Third: If the Israeli enemy intends to launch an aggressive military operation against Rafah, the Yemeni Armed forces will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships and companies that are related to supplying and entering the occupied Palestinian ports of any nationality and will prevent all ships of these companies from passing through the armed forces’ operation zone, regardless of their destination,” the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/houthis-launch-missile-and-drone-rampage-targeting-four-ships-after-rejecting-us-bribe-attempt-1118196502.html
mediterranean sea
israel
rafah
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080444203_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e166443c2ddc65802077bc31ceb1a92d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea

Houthis Ready to Attack Israeli-Linked Ships in Mediterranean Sea - Military Spokesman

17:44 GMT 03.05.2024
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedA supporter of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, with an ammunition belt placed on his head attends a celebration of Moulid al-nabi, the birth of Islam's prophet Muhammad in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
A supporter of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, with an ammunition belt placed on his head attends a celebration of Moulid al-nabi, the birth of Islam's prophet Muhammad in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2024
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, are ready to attack any ships heading to Israel from Mediterranean Sea if the Jewish state launches an offensive in Rafah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.
The spokesman announced a new stage of “escalation” in response to the “calls of the Palestinian people.”

First, the targeting of all ships that violate the ban decision of Israeli navigation and that heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea in any reachable area within our ample zone. Second, implementation of this comes into effect immediately and from the moment this statement is announced,” Saree said in a statement.

The spokesman also said that Houthis will target ships that are heading towards Israeli ports.
Third: If the Israeli enemy intends to launch an aggressive military operation against Rafah, the Yemeni Armed forces will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships and companies that are related to supplying and entering the occupied Palestinian ports of any nationality and will prevent all ships of these companies from passing through the armed forces’ operation zone, regardless of their destination,” the spokesman said.
Armed Yemeni men step over a US and an Israeli flag painted on the asphalt in the Houthi-run capital Sanaa, during a march in support of the Palestinians amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2024
World
Houthis Launch Missile and Drone Rampage Targeting Four Ships After Rejecting US Bribe Attempt
30 April, 17:15 GMT

Houthis have been launching attacks on commercial and military vessels in the region for months in response to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the area, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала