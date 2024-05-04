https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/veteran-activists-trained-us-students-for-months-ahead-of-pro-palestinian-outcry---reports-1118251279.html

Veteran Activists Trained US Students for Months Ahead of Pro-Palestinian Outcry - Reports

The ongoing pro-Palestinian protests by US students were preceded by months of training with experienced activists, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Saturday.

On Friday, US media reported that at least 2,000 people had been arrested across the United States in recent weeks for their participation in pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. The political tactics that have served as the basis for some of the student demonstrations are the result of many months of training with longtime activists and support from left-wing groups, WSJ reported, though adding that there is no central command controlling the pro-Palestinian student movement. A few months before the spark of the protests, demonstration organizers at Columbia University launched consultations with such groups as the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) and veterans of the student protests, the newspaper reported. The NSJP has reportedly urged US students to stand against those colleges that invest in ventures that conduct business with Israel until they abandon this policy. Numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrations have rocked college campuses across the US in recent weeks as protesters are urging an end to US military, financial and diplomatic support for Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 34,600 Palestinians. Students are also calling on their universities to condemn Israel's military campaign in Gaza, to divest from companies linked to Israel and discontinue programs of study abroad at Israeli universities.

