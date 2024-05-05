Rafah Ground Offensive Will Begin Soon - IDF Chief
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitIsraeli soldiers are seen in a tunnel that the military says Hamas militants used to attack the Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Israeli troops were gearing up for a ground offensive against the southern Gaza city of Rafah, after accusing Hamas of rejecting Israel's ceasefire proposals.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases, as well as taking hostages. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,400 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
"We see signs that Hamas does not intend to carry out any plan. This makes it clear that in the near future, intensive actions will begin in Rafah and other areas in the Gaza Strip," Gallant was quoted as saying to Israeli troops by the Israel Hayom newspaper.