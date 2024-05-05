https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/russian-troops-fully-liberated-ocheretino-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1118267193.html

Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 380 soldiers and another Abrams tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. 05.05.2024, Sputnik International

2024-05-05T10:07+0000

2024-05-05T10:07+0000

2024-05-05T10:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117186946_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_7ee32e2e347db13f7a40e5c27c6b856b.jpg

Russian troops have taken full control of the village of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday. “As a result of active operations, units of the Tsetr Battlegroup completely liberated the settlement of Ocheretino (DPR), improved the tactical situation and defeated the formations of the 24th and 115th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Arkhangelskoye and Novgorodskoye (DPR),” the ministry said.MORE DETAILS TO FOLOW

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk