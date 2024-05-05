https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/russian-troops-fully-liberated-ocheretino-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1118267193.html
Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 380 soldiers and another Abrams tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. 05.05.2024, Sputnik International
2024-05-05T10:07+0000
2024-05-05T10:07+0000
2024-05-05T10:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117186946_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_7ee32e2e347db13f7a40e5c27c6b856b.jpg
Russian troops have taken full control of the village of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday. “As a result of active operations, units of the Tsetr Battlegroup completely liberated the settlement of Ocheretino (DPR), improved the tactical situation and defeated the formations of the 24th and 115th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Arkhangelskoye and Novgorodskoye (DPR),” the ministry said.MORE DETAILS TO FOLOW
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117186946_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4749147b7017f60e1b0e589475c3304d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk
Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
10:07 GMT 05.05.2024 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 05.05.2024)
Being updated
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 380 soldiers and another Abrams tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Russian troops have taken full control of the village of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday.
“As a result of active operations, units of the Tsetr Battlegroup completely liberated the settlement of Ocheretino (DPR), improved the tactical situation and defeated the formations of the 24th and 115th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Arkhangelskoye and Novgorodskoye (DPR),” the ministry said.