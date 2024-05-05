International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 380 soldiers and another Abrams tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. 05.05.2024, Sputnik International
Russian troops have taken full control of the village of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday. “As a result of active operations, units of the Tsetr Battlegroup completely liberated the settlement of Ocheretino (DPR), improved the tactical situation and defeated the formations of the 24th and 115th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Arkhangelskoye and Novgorodskoye (DPR),” the ministry said.MORE DETAILS TO FOLOW
Russian Troops Fully Liberated Ocheretino Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

10:07 GMT 05.05.2024 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 05.05.2024)
Russian troops carry out humanitarian demining of the liberated Avdeyevka
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 380 soldiers and another Abrams tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Russian troops have taken full control of the village of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday.
“As a result of active operations, units of the Tsetr Battlegroup completely liberated the settlement of Ocheretino (DPR), improved the tactical situation and defeated the formations of the 24th and 115th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Arkhangelskoye and Novgorodskoye (DPR),” the ministry said.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLOW
