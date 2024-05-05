International
US Froze Israeli Ammunition Shipments Last Week - Reports
The United States put an ammunition shipment to Israel on hold last week, sending Israeli officials scrambling to understand the reason behind the move, US media reported Sunday.
Axios news website cited two Israeli officials as saying that the incident raised serious concerns inside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The White House declined to comment, the website said. There was reportedly no immediate response from the Pentagon, the State Department and the Israeli prime minister's office. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned the Israeli prime minister last Wednesday against going ahead with the planned ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Axios cited sources familiar with the meeting as saying.In late April it was reported that a group of more than 90 US lawyers, including at least 20 from the presidential administration, called on US President Joe Biden to stop military aid to Israel because of its actions in the Gaza Strip, which they said contradict US and international humanitarian law.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,400 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States put an ammunition shipment to Israel on hold last week, sending Israeli officials scrambling to understand the reason behind the move, US media reported Sunday.
Axios news website cited two Israeli officials as saying that the incident raised serious concerns inside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
The White House declined to comment, the website said. There was reportedly no immediate response from the Pentagon, the State Department and the Israeli prime minister's office.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned the Israeli prime minister last Wednesday against going ahead with the planned ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Axios cited sources familiar with the meeting as saying.
In late April it was reported that a group of more than 90 US lawyers, including at least 20 from the presidential administration, called on US President Joe Biden to stop military aid to Israel because of its actions in the Gaza Strip, which they said contradict US and international humanitarian law.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,400 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
