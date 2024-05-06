https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/russias-unsc-resolution-urges-states-to-negotiate-early-on-multilateral-space-agreements-1118295889.html
Russia's UNSC Resolution Urges States to Negotiate Early on Multilateral Space Agreements
Russia's UNSC Resolution Urges States to Negotiate Early on Multilateral Space Agreements
Sputnik International
A newly drafted Russian UN Security Council resolution on outer space calls on states to hold discussions from the outset to find a reliable and truthful legally binding multilateral agreement, the text says, as seen by Sputnik.
2024-05-06T18:47+0000
2024-05-06T18:47+0000
2024-05-06T18:47+0000
world
the united nations (un)
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117764394_0:56:3083:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_ed9db1d3201c02cc8e6b40afd6648209.jpg
In addition, the document, urges all nations, particularly those with advanced space capabilities, to prevent any placement of weapons in outer space and threats coming from space both to Earth and vice versa. The draft also stresses the importance of preventing an arms race in outer space, urging adherence to UN Charter provisions and highlighting the need for international negotiations to strengthen the legal regime governing outer space activities. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had always been categorically against deploying nuclear weapons in space and its position on this issue is clear and transparent. Russia's activities in space are no different from those of other countries, including the United States, and they know it, Putin added.Russia’s UNSC Draft Resolution on Outer Space Security 'Balanced' Unlike US VersionThe Russia-proposed UN Security Council draft resolution on security in outer space is more comprehensive and balanced than the previous US draft, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Fu Cong said on Monday."The Russian Federation has recently submitted a new draft resolution in the Council that is more comprehensive and balanced," he added.China will support Russia’s draft and looks forward to reaching an agreement among the UN Security Council members, Fu added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240413/russia-shames-kishida-over-nuclear-threat-rhetoric-as-he-conveniently-forgets-who-nuked-japan-1117912123.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-militarizes-space-while-using-russia-threat-as-smokescreen-1116805840.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117764394_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_256c933258b3dbcc86a566eaf572f2ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
are there spy satellites in space, does us have spy satellites in space, does russia have spy satellites in space, us vs russia in space, are there weapons in space, does us have space weapons, does russia have space weapons
are there spy satellites in space, does us have spy satellites in space, does russia have spy satellites in space, us vs russia in space, are there weapons in space, does us have space weapons, does russia have space weapons
Russia's UNSC Resolution Urges States to Negotiate Early on Multilateral Space Agreements
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - A newly drafted Russian UN Security Council resolution on outer space calls on states to hold discussions from the outset to find a reliable and truthful legally binding multilateral agreement, the text says, as seen by Sputnik.
In addition, the document, urges all nations, particularly those with advanced space capabilities, to prevent any placement of weapons in outer space and threats coming from space both to Earth and vice versa.
The draft also stresses the importance of preventing an arms race in outer space
, urging adherence to UN Charter provisions and highlighting the need for international negotiations to strengthen the legal regime governing outer space activities.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield attempted to accuse Russia of allegedly undermining the nuclear non-proliferation regime while failing to mention that during her visit to Nagasaki, Japan, she refrained from mentioning that the United States used atomic bombs against Japan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had always been categorically against deploying nuclear weapons in space
and its position on this issue is clear and transparent. Russia's activities in space are no different from those of other countries, including the United States, and they know it, Putin added.
Russia’s UNSC Draft Resolution on Outer Space Security 'Balanced' Unlike US Version
The Russia-proposed UN Security Council draft resolution on security in outer space
is more comprehensive and balanced
than the previous US draft, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Fu Cong said on Monday.
"The draft resolution on Outer Space Security previously proposed by the US and Japan in the Council is neither comprehensive nor balanced," Fu said.
"The Russian Federation has recently submitted a new draft resolution in the Council that is more comprehensive and balanced," he added.
China will support Russia’s draft and looks forward to reaching an agreement among the UN Security Council members, Fu added.
At the end of April, Russia vetoed the US- and Japan-sponsored UN Security Council draft resolution prohibiting the use of weapons of mass destruction in outer space. Russian representatives said the US draft was politicized and should have included Russia's amendments to prohibit the use of all weapons in outer space and not just nuclear ones.