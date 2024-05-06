https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/see-holding-partners-with-2024-aim-congress-to-champion-sustainability-1118288410.html
Sputnik International
In a significant move to bolster sustainable development, SEE Holding — the mastermind behind The Sustainable City — has announced its partnership with the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress as a Sustainability Partner.
The AIM Congress, a leading global platform for investment and sustainable development strategies, will take place from May 7-9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi.The congress will be held with the theme of "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development."The collaboration highlights SEE Holding's commitment to advancing sustainable urban development, especially critical in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region where the construction sector is a major emitter of greenhouse gases.The Sustainable City in Dubai, a brainchild of SEE Holding, has successfully reduced residents' emissions footprint by 78 percent, water usage by 40 percent and achieved an 89 percent diversion of waste from landfills, setting a benchmark for sustainable living in extreme climates. The 2024 AIM Congress will host over 12,000 delegates from 175 countries, featuring 150-plus dignitaries and 1,000-plus speakers across 450 sessions. The event is set to forge pathways for future investment in technologies that enable sustainable economic growth and meet the UN's 2050 net zero emissions targets.With the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the congress promises to be a pivotal moment for global leaders in sustainability.
The 2024 AIM Congress will host over 12,000 delegates from 175 countries, featuring 150-plus dignitaries and 1,000-plus speakers across 450 sessions.
