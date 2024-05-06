https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/wests-interest-in-peaceful-use-of-outer-space-hypocrisy-double-standards---nebenzia-1118292369.html

West's 'Interest' in Peaceful Use of Outer Space Hypocrisy, Double Standards - Russian UN Envoy

The West's claims about its alleged interest in cooperation on peaceful use of outer space sound like hypocrisy and double standards, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"All the statements that you will hear from Western states about their interest in dialogue on maintaining outer space for peaceful purposes — and we will hear many of them today in this room — are nothing more than hypocrisy and double standards," Nebenzia told his UN colleagues in the General Assembly hall.In 2008, Russia and China introduced the Proposed Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) Treaty – a comprehensive draft arms control agreement designed to ban the deployment of weaponry, anti-satellite systems and other advanced technology used for military purposes in space.

