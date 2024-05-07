https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/fugitive-polish-judge-says-feared-for-his-life-after-receiving-threats-in-poland-1118312510.html

Fugitive Polish Judge Says Feared for His Life After Receiving Threats in Poland

Tomasz Szmydt, a Polish judge who fled to Belarus after facing political persecution at home, said Tuesday that he had received threats while living in Poland that made him fear for his life.

"There were threats, phone calls. People I didn't know came up to me and told me to disappear … or else something might happen to me," he told Sputnik. The Warsaw Voivodeship Administrative Court judge said he felt safe in Belarus. He announced in Minsk on Monday that he was seeking political asylum in the country. Szmydt told Sputnik he had been warned about an investigation underway into him in Poland on espionage charges, which added to his resolve to flee abroad. Szmydt said he faced a criminal trial back in Poland because he had access to secret information, although he denied bringing Polish secrets to Belarus. "I did not bring any classified documents here. I did not tell any secrets. No one asked me to," the fugitive judge said. Commenting on Ukraine, Szmydt told Sputnik that Poland was being dragged into a direct armed conflict in Ukraine.

