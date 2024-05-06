International
Putin: Russia's 2023 Economic Growth Beat Global Rates Despite External Economic Aggression
Putin: Russia's 2023 Economic Growth Beat Global Rates Despite External Economic Aggression
Russia is facing an economic aggression as its adversaries wanted to increase unemployment and close enterprises in the country, but they have failed, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
“We know very well what they started in terms of economy, economic aggression against Russia began literally and there is no other way to describe it,” Putin said during a meeting with Russian government members, adding that the adversaries have failed and have not achieved their goals. Putin also said that Russia's economy grew at a faster rate than the world economy last year.The procedure for forming Russia's new government will take place in the near future and everything must be done to avoid pauses in the work of the executive branch during this period, Vladimir Putin noted.Putin also thanked Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his cabinet of ministers for their professionalism and "understanding of their immense responsibility before people for literally every step, word and decision.""Significant results have been achieved in all major areas. The momentum gained, the solid foundations created are of great importance for the successful solution of today's and future challenges, for the implementation of long-term development plans," the Russian leader emphasized.
15:07 GMT 06.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is facing an economic aggression as its adversaries wanted to increase unemployment and close enterprises in the country, but they have failed, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
We know very well what they started in terms of economy, economic aggression against Russia began literally and there is no other way to describe it,” Putin said during a meeting with Russian government members, adding that the adversaries have failed and have not achieved their goals.
Putin also said that Russia's economy grew at a faster rate than the world economy last year.
The procedure for forming Russia's new government will take place in the near future and everything must be done to avoid pauses in the work of the executive branch during this period, Vladimir Putin noted.

"You know that in the near future, in accordance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the procedure for forming a new government will take place. During this period, everything necessary must be done for the implementation of plans to continue actively and for pauses in our work to be avoided. Therefore, I expect concentration, composure and result-oriented work from colleagues at all levels of executive power," he said.

Putin also thanked Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his cabinet of ministers for their professionalism and "understanding of their immense responsibility before people for literally every step, word and decision."
"Significant results have been achieved in all major areas. The momentum gained, the solid foundations created are of great importance for the successful solution of today's and future challenges, for the implementation of long-term development plans," the Russian leader emphasized.
