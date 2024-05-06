Putin: Russia's 2023 Economic Growth Beat Global Rates Despite External Economic Aggression
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankA spire of a Moscow Kremlin tower and a Russian flag on Red Square
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is facing an economic aggression as its adversaries wanted to increase unemployment and close enterprises in the country, but they have failed, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
“We know very well what they started in terms of economy, economic aggression against Russia began literally and there is no other way to describe it,” Putin said during a meeting with Russian government members, adding that the adversaries have failed and have not achieved their goals.
Putin also said that Russia's economy grew at a faster rate than the world economy last year.
An economic aggression was unleaded against Russia and wanted to lead to unemployment and the closure of enterprises, but it failed, Putin said during a meeting with members of the government, adding that the Russian economy grew at a rate above the world average last year.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 6, 2024
The procedure for forming Russia's new government will take place in the near future and everything must be done to avoid pauses in the work of the executive branch during this period, Vladimir Putin noted.
"You know that in the near future, in accordance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the procedure for forming a new government will take place. During this period, everything necessary must be done for the implementation of plans to continue actively and for pauses in our work to be avoided. Therefore, I expect concentration, composure and result-oriented work from colleagues at all levels of executive power," he said.
25 April, 16:01 GMT
Putin also thanked Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his cabinet of ministers for their professionalism and "understanding of their immense responsibility before people for literally every step, word and decision."
"Significant results have been achieved in all major areas. The momentum gained, the solid foundations created are of great importance for the successful solution of today's and future challenges, for the implementation of long-term development plans," the Russian leader emphasized.