Russia's Victory Parade: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

Russia's Victory Parade: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

The parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies – a part of World War II – will take part on May 9 on the Red Square.

Military parades commemorating the 79th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazism will take place on May 9 in seven hero cities, as well as in 18 cities housing the headquarters of military districts, fleets, and combined arms armies.Other ceremonial events featuring garrison troops will be held in 314 settlements across the country.With a staggering 150,000 participants and an array of 2,500 pieces of military equipment and weapons, these gatherings will be a testament to Russia's rich military heritage and enduring strength.Each parade across Russia pays tribute to the valor and sacrifice of generations past, yet the parade on Red Square stands as the centerpiece event, owing to the capital's profound historic and cultural significance.`On May 9, over 9,000 individuals and 70 military vehicles and weapon systems will participate in the Victory Parade on the Red Square featuring battalions and companies organized according to military types and branches, as well as crews from military schools, Youth Army members, female military personnel, Cossacks and a combined military orchestra.This year, decorated officers and soldiers will arrive from the special military operation zone to march on the Red Square. Among them are recipients of prestigious awards such as the medal "For Courage" and "For Military Distinction," and the esteemed "Golden Star," the insignia of the Hero of the Russian Federation.The finale of the event will feature the Russian Air Force's aerobatic teams, the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts), who will showcase air maneuvers in highly maneuverable Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets.Among other national military equipment, the following Russian-made weapons will be featured during the parade:An exhibition of Ukrainian and NATO-supplied weapons and military equipment, captured from the enemy during a special military operation, has been on display in Moscow since May 1 as part of the Victory Day celebrations.Among them are the US-made Abrams tank and Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), the German-made Leopard tank and Marder IFV, along with others made in the UK, Czech Republic, France and Finland. Over 83,000 people have visited the exhibition on the first day alone, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

