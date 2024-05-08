Russia's Victory Parade: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future
The parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies – a part of World War II – will take part on May 9 on the Red Square.
Military parades commemorating the 79th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazism will take place on May 9 in seven hero cities, as well as in 18 cities housing the headquarters of military districts, fleets, and combined arms armies.
Other ceremonial events featuring garrison troops will be held in 314 settlements across the country.
With a staggering 150,000 participants and an array of 2,500 pieces of military equipment and weapons, these gatherings will be a testament to Russia's rich military heritage and enduring strength.
Each parade across Russia pays tribute to the valor and sacrifice of generations past, yet the parade on Red Square stands as the centerpiece event, owing to the capital's profound historic and cultural significance.`
On May 9, over 9,000 individuals and 70 military vehicles and weapon systems will participate in the Victory Parade on the Red Square featuring battalions and companies organized according to military types and branches, as well as crews from military schools, Youth Army members, female military personnel, Cossacks and a combined military orchestra.
This year, decorated officers and soldiers will arrive from the special military operation zone to march on the Red Square. Among them are recipients of prestigious awards such as the medal "For Courage" and "For Military Distinction," and the esteemed "Golden Star," the insignia of the Hero of the Russian Federation.
The finale of the event will feature the Russian Air Force's aerobatic teams, the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) and Strizhi (Swifts), who will showcase air maneuvers in highly maneuverable Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets.
Among other national military equipment, the following Russian-made weapons will be featured during the parade:
The legendary Soviet main battle tank T-34, renowned for its superior armor, formidable firepower and cast turret during World War II.
The BTR-82A, an advanced 8x8 wheeled armored personnel carrier (APC) has proven effective for military maneuvers, including hasty crossing of water obstacles, protecting the crew and troops against small arms fire, mines and shell fragments.
Typhoon-K armoured vehicles designed for transportation of personnel and cargo, also capable of being armed with Kornet-M anti-tank guided missiles — which make them effective tank destroyers.
The Tigr (Tiger) multipurpose all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle is designed to carry troops, escort and protect columns, patrol and support units with fire.
The mobile short-range ballistic missile system Iskander-M has become indispensable during the special military operation in Ukraine, obliterating the enemy air defenses and military assets. It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.
The S-400 Triumf (Triumph) is a state-of-art mobile surface-to-air missile system, which has proven highly capable during both Russia's Syria operation and the special military operation in Ukraine.
The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, a vital component of Russia's nuclear triad, capable of launching nuclear missiles from land.
An exhibition of Ukrainian and NATO-supplied weapons and military equipment, captured from the enemy during a special military operation, has been on display in Moscow since May 1 as part of the Victory Day celebrations.
Among them are the US-made Abrams tank and Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), the German-made Leopard tank and Marder IFV, along with others made in the UK, Czech Republic, France and Finland. Over 83,000 people have visited the exhibition on the first day alone, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.