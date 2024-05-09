https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/n-korean-leader-praises-russias-struggle-to-defend-sovereignty-in-victory-day-message-1118349053.html

N. Korean Leader Praises Russia's Struggle to Defend Sovereignty in Victory Day Message

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of May 9 Victory Day, praising Russia's struggle to defend its sovereignty and ensure peace and security in the region.

"Today the Russian people under your leadership are successfully carrying forward the proud stamina of the victorious wartime generation by resolutely turning out in the righteous struggle to defend the sovereignty of the country from the vicious challenges and threats of the hostile forces and ensure the regional peace and security," Kim was quoted by North Korean state-run news agency KCNA as saying in the message. Kim extended "warm congratulations and comradely greetings" to Putin and the Russian people on the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the part of World War II fought by the Soviet Union from 1941-1945, saying that it "holds the most brilliant place in the history of Russia." In addition, the North Korean leader expressed his hope that Russia would defeat "the imperialists' hegemonic policy and high-handedness by dint of a powerful country and build a fair and peaceful multi-polar world."

