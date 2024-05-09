https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/us-still-cant-handle-high-speed-california-rail-project-mocked-as-boondoggle-1118350119.html

US Still Can’t Handle High-Speed, California Rail Project Mocked as Boondoggle

California's ambitious high-speed railway project to link up San Francisco and Los Angeles remains a pipe dream.

California's ambitious high-speed railway project to link up San Francisco and Los Angeles remains a pipe dream.Around $11 billion in taxpayer money has been sunk into the construction of the California High-Speed Rail network, which has been mired in delays and setbacks.Photos of one part of the scheme triggered some ruthless mocking recently on social media as “the world's most pointless crossing” to nowhere. The Fresno River Viaduct in Madera County was touted by the California High-Speed Authority as one of the first completed structures of the project. But the short concrete bridge that stopped mid-air with no connections at either end elicited a torrent of ridicule. Both SpaceX's Elon Musk and Dogecoin creator Billy Markus took a dig at it on X, with the latter dubbing it the "most remarkable human achievement ever."Some estimates suggest another $100 billion might be swallowed up before the bullet train plan is completed.Bullet trains have become commonplace around the world, with China operating the most complex high-speed railway network in the world, outperforming those of Japan and France. Boasting a length of around 26,000 miles (41,900 km) – two-thirds of the world's total high-speed railway networks – its railway has an impressive safety record. China's Shanghai maglev magnetic levitation train tops the list with a maximum operating velocity of 300 km/h.However, in the US, only about 375 miles (603.5 km) of track can reportedly handle more than 100 miles (160 km) per hour.Furthermore, there has been mayhem on US railroads in recent years, with train wrecks of one kind or another constantly making it into the news. By October 2023, 742 train derailments had occurred in just that year, as per the United States Federal Railroad Administration.The most noteworthy such incident, which led to a full-blown environmental disaster, occurred on February 3, 2023. A train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A massive fire erupted, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in a controlled explosion that released chemicals in the air and water, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene. Months later, residents were still complaining about health issues they believed to be related to the incident.Here are some other US train accidents that occurred in 2023:The Brightline high-speed passenger trains that operate between Orlando and Miami, with part of the route on track owned by the Florida East Coast Railway, reportedly hold a record for being the deadliest in the US. The fatalities here chiefly stem from vehicle-train collisions.

