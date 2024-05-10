https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/battlefield-air-balloons-what-are-they-used-for-1118376216.html

Battlefield Air Balloons: What Are They Used For?

Battlefield Air Balloons: What Are They Used For?

Russian forces use advanced air defenses and electronic warfare systems to effectively shoot down unmanned Ukrainian air balloons, experts told Sputnik.

Russia has destroyed 37 Ukrainian air balloons since the beginning of the special military operation, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. However, using such balloons is also not uncommon for Russian forces stationed on the front lines.These objects are typically equipped with the so-called corner reflectors designed to help the balloons remain in stealth mode for radars and detect enemy air defenses, Andrey Koshkin, a veteran Russian academic specializing in military and international affairs, told Sputhik.The main advantage of these state-of-the-art balloons is that they can be fitted with advanced radar stations and the above-mentioned corner reflectors, according to Koshkin.He added that as far as Russia is concerned, it effectively downs Ukrainian balloons by using sophisticated air defenses and electronic warfare systems.Koshkin was echoed by veteran Russian military observer and political analyst Evgeny Mikhailov, who told Sputnik that Ukrainian balloons become easy targets for Russian troops not least because these objects are unmanned.As for the goals, the air balloons could also be used for monitoring weather and for reconnaissance purposes, Mikhailov concluded, recalling that Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully tried to use the objects to carry ammunition.

